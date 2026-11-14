Mercedes-Benz Freezes German Capacity Expansion Amid Order-Book and Cost Squeeze

Mercedes-Benz has frozen investments in its German production capacity, halting the expansion of its domestic infrastructure as rising operational costs collide with falling sales volumes. The decision reflects a breakdown in the economic viability of increasing usable capacity within Germany, where the cost of production now outweighs the projected market demand.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Maria Kruglova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Automotive assembly in production

The freeze is the direct result of a deadlock between the company's executive management, the works council, and labor unions. With the production system facing a squeeze from escalating inputs and a shrinking order book, the parties failed to reach a compromise on the terms for further plant development.

By stopping capital expenditures, Mercedes-Benz is shifting from a growth phase to a resource-preservation mode. The company is now forced to recalibrate its capital allocation strategy, prioritizing the containment of expenditures over the modernization or augmentation of its German industrial footprint to mitigate the impact of unstable demand.