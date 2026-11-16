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Gazoo Racing's GRMN Corolla Prioritizes Chassis Rigidity Over Passenger Capacity

Cars

Gazoo Racing has stripped the Toyota Corolla of its passenger seating to build a vehicle where the chassis rigidity is the primary engineering achievement. By removing the second row and installing a structural cross-brace in its place, engineers have simultaneously reinforced the body structure and reduced the vehicle's weight to 1,450 kg. This modification transforms the compact hatchback from a civilian commuter into a track-focused instrument, prioritizing structural integrity over capacity.

2016 Toyota Corolla Axio
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by User3204, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
2016 Toyota Corolla Axio

Powertrain and Thermal Management

The 1.6-liter turbocharged engine has been recalibrated to emphasize mid-range torque, the parameter most critical for exiting corners at speed. This tuning has raised output to 304 horsepower and increased torque to 415 Nm. To ensure this performance remains available under sustained load, the thermal management system now includes a sub-radiator and a coolant spray system for the intercooler, addressing the heat build-up typical of track use.

Power is transmitted through a six-speed manual gearbox with close-ratio gearing designed to keep the engine within its optimal power band. Stability under lateral load is managed by a re-tuned all-wheel-drive system and monotube shock absorbers equipped with internal bump stops, a configuration that favors consistent grip over progressive damping response.

Aerodynamics and Market Access

Exterior modifications are purely functional, adding a revised hood, front fenders, side splitters, and a rear wing adjustable to five different angles to generate downforce. The interior retains only bucket seats, reflecting the car's singular purpose.

Production of this GRMN Corolla is limited to 730 units globally, with 190 allocated to the Japanese market. Availability is restricted to an invited audience; prospective buyers must pass an internal selection process via a Toyota application. The vehicle is priced at $64,360 in the United States and 9.8 million yen in Japan.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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