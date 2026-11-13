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Bent Skid Plate, Not Blown Head Gasket: The 4WD Grinding Truth

Cars

A 2016 Toyota Tundra, powered by a 5.7-liter V8 and having clocked approximately 190,000 kilometers, presented a specific and isolated symptom: a metallic grinding noise that manifested exclusively when the four-wheel-drive (4WD) system was engaged. The strict correlation between the activation of the drivetrain and the onset of the noise provided a clear physical boundary for the investigation.

Toyota Tundra SR5
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Toyota Tundra SR5

The initial diagnostic process at an authorized Toyota service center resulted in a disconnect between the reported symptom and the proposed remedy. Technicians claimed a loss of pressure in the cooling system, leading to a diagnosis of a blown head gasket. The recommended solution was a complete engine replacement, quoted at approximately $25,000. However, this conclusion rested on a systemic failure of the cooling loop, which bore no mechanical or logical relationship to a grinding sound triggered by 4WD engagement.

Evaluating the Mechanism

To determine the actual cause, it was necessary to distinguish between an internal engine failure and an external mechanical interference. A blown head gasket typically manifests through overheating, coolant leakage into the combustion chamber, or oil contamination-none of which were present during a secondary inspection by mechanic Dave Bell. The absence of coolant leaks or evidence of thermal stress rendered the engine replacement theory improbable.

The investigation shifted to the physical chain of components involved in the 4WD operation. If the noise occurs only when the drivetrain shifts into 4WD, the cause must be a component that moves or vibrates specifically under those load conditions, or a stationary part that comes into contact with a moving assembly only during that specific configuration.

The Discriminating Check

The vehicle was raised on a lift to allow for a visual and tactile inspection of the undercarriage. This step was designed to identify any physical contact between the chassis and the drivetrain components. The check revealed that a metal skid plate-a protective underbody panel-had been bent.

The geometry of the bend ensured that the plate remained clear during two-wheel drive but made physical contact with the moving mechanical parts of the 4WD system upon activation. This contact created the metallic grinding noise. The resolution required no parts replacement; the mechanic used a screwdriver to bend the plate back into its original position, immediately silencing the noise and confirming that the issue was one of external interference rather than internal engine failure.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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