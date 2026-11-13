The Invisible Erosion of Modern Engines by Chemically Substandard Fuel

For most drivers, refueling is a matter of convenience or price, yet the sensory qualities of fuel-its color or smell-offer no reliable indication of its chemical integrity. According to Maxim Kadakov, Editor-in-Chief of Za Rulem magazine, the danger of substandard fuel lies in its ability to degrade an engine through a cumulative process rather than an immediate failure.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use A broken car on the highway: a man checks the engine

The Mechanics of Invisible Degradation

When fuel contains excessive levels of sulfur, benzene, or aromatic hydrocarbons, the vehicle typically maintains its performance immediately after leaving the station. There are no sudden jerks or loss of power to alert the driver. Instead, the fault manifests as a gradual erosion of component longevity.

The physical chain of failure begins with the exhaust and emission systems. High concentrations of impurities first compromise the catalytic converter and oxygen sensors (lambda probes). Because these components are designed to filter and monitor specific chemical outputs, the introduction of non-standard additives leads to premature chemical poisoning of the catalyst. Over time, this chemical deviation accelerates the wear of internal engine parts, reducing the overall operational lifespan of the unit well below the manufacturer's specifications.

Distinguishing Detonation from Chemical Contamination

While most fuel impurities act as a "slow poison," a specific symptom allows a driver to differentiate between chemical contamination and a critical octane rating failure. The presence of metallic "knocking" or "pinging" during high-load scenarios-such as rapid acceleration or ascending a steep grade-indicates detonation.

Detonation occurs when the fuel ignites prematurely or unevenly due to an octane number lower than what the engine requires. Unlike sulfur contamination, which destroys the catalyst invisibly, detonation causes immediate physical stress on the piston group. This distinction is critical: while a car may run smoothly on low-sulfur "surrogates" for weeks, it will signal an octane mismatch through audible knocking almost immediately.

Risk Factors and Verification

Modern engines are significantly more susceptible to these faults than older carbureted models. Precise fuel injection systems and sensitive electronic control units (ECUs) are calibrated to strict standards; a deviation that an older engine might tolerate can be fatal to a modern powertrain.

To discriminate between a reliable batch and a potential risk before fueling, the only verifiable method short of a laboratory test is the inspection of the fuel quality passport available at the station. To confirm the fuel meets safety standards, three specific criteria must be verified: