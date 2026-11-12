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Belgee X70: Drivetrain Choice Dictates Ownership Cost

Cars

For a family buyer eyeing the Belgee X70, the most critical decision is not the sticker price, but the drivetrain configuration. While the vehicle presents itself as a straightforward successor to the well-known Geely Atlas Pro, manufactured at the "BelDji" plant in Belarus, the choice between front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive fundamentally alters the mechanical architecture under the hood. It is a shift from a conventional, robust powertrain to a more complex hybrid system, a distinction that will define the vehicle's long-term ownership costs and daily character.

BELGEE X70
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by NOhead87, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
BELGEE X70

The Known Foundations

The X70 is not an experimental entry. It shares its DNA with the Geely Atlas Pro, meaning service networks are familiar with its construction, and parts availability should mirror the established reliability of its predecessor. Externally, the update is subtle, marked primarily by a new vertical-lamella grille. The dimensions remain typical for the class, with a length of approximately 4.5 meters. However, potential owners should calibrate their expectations regarding its versatility. The 171 mm ground clearance is sufficient for urban curbs and compacted dirt roads, but it is not built for serious off-roading. Similarly, the intelligent all-wheel-drive system, which engages the rear axle automatically, is designed to assist in slippery city conditions-such as exiting a snow-covered driveway-rather than traversing deep ruts or unpaved terrain. The cargo space of 378 liters is modest for a family car; the high cargo shelf may restrict the fit of larger strollers or bulky luggage, a detail worth verifying in person before purchase.

Two Powertrains, One Body

The core of the X70's engineering decision lies in its transmission options, which correspond to two distinct drivetrains. The front-wheel-drive version pairs its 150-horsepower engine with a traditional six-speed automatic transmission. This is a proven, mechanically simple setup, ideal for drivers who prioritize low maintenance complexity and operate primarily in cleared urban environments. In contrast, the all-wheel-drive variant departs from convention. It utilizes a seven-speed dual-clutch robotized transmission with two wet clutches, coupled with a 48-volt "mild hybrid" system. This configuration provides a peak torque output of up to 300 Nm, enhancing acceleration and aiding fuel economy through regenerative braking. Therefore, the premium for the 4WD model is not merely for the drivetrain hardware itself, but for a significantly more sophisticated, and mechanically complex, drivetrain architecture.

Evaluation of Equipment and Value

The base "Active" trim provides essential comforts, including dual-zone climate control, a digital instrument cluster, and heated seats and steering wheel. Notably, the climate controls remain physical buttons rather than touch-sensitive, a practical advantage when driving in gloves or inclement weather. The "Style" trim, priced from 2.84 million rubles, represents a logical middle ground. It introduces LED lighting, keyless entry, and a rain sensor, addressing key convenience needs without the cost of top-tier features. The "Prestige" and "Prestige+" trims, ranging from 3.04 to 3.12 million rubles, justify their higher price tags primarily through advanced driver-assistance systems and comfort features. These include automatic braking, lane-keeping assist, a 360-degree camera system-highly useful for maneuvering a large crossover in tight urban spaces-and a panoramic roof. Buyers should also note that list prices may vary; trade-in offers of approximately 80,000 rubles are contingent on the dealer's appraisal of the outgoing vehicle, introducing a variable into the final transaction cost.

The Ownership Verdict

The Belgee X70 is a conservative, family-oriented vehicle with moderate dynamics, accelerating to 100 km/h in 12.3 seconds. Its value proposition hinges on the buyer's specific use case. For those who prioritize winter confidence and a modern interior in a city environment, the all-wheel-drive "Style" version offers the best balance of capability and comfort. However, for buyers planning long-term ownership or operating outside major urban centers, the front-wheel-drive model with its conventional automatic transmission offers a distinct advantage: mechanical simplicity translates to lower long-term maintenance costs and easier serviceability. The decision, ultimately, is between the hybrid versatility of the 4WD system and the enduring, low-cost reliability of the standard drivetrain.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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