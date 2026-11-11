The hidden trap for used car owners: costly repairs forced dealers to reject aging models

For owners of electric vehicles, the question of remaining lifespan often boils down to mileage and age. However, the true wear of an EV is defined by the divergence between the condition of the body, the electronics, and the chemistry of the battery pack. These components age at different rates, a disparity that Fu Wei, chairman of Geely Group, identifies as the root cause of an impending crisis in the used EV market.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Механик ремонтирует аккумулятор электромобиля

The core economic problem is that the cost of restoring or replacing a battery has approached the market value of the vehicle itself. Engineers at CATL estimate that the average cost for a battery replacement is approximately $15,000, though this figure remains an estimate as the final bill depends heavily on the system's architecture.

The physical limits of modern packs

In battery packs using Cell-to-Pack (CTP) technology, which is favored for its lightweight design, cells are integrated directly into the structure. This makes replacing individual elements extremely labor-intensive. To restore capacity, technicians must dismantle a significant portion of the vehicle. Furthermore, new cells must strictly match the old ones in voltage, internal resistance, and capacity; otherwise, the battery management system will simply lock out the unit, rendering the repair futile.

Economic stagnation and regulatory response

While the Chinese EV market is still relatively young, preventing this issue from becoming immediate and widespread, early-generation vehicles from ten to fifteen years ago are reaching the end of their service life. The situation is exacerbated by a sharp decline in residual value: three years ago, a three-year-old EV retained 55% of its initial price, but today that figure has dropped to 45%. By comparison, internal combustion engine vehicles typically retain around 50% of their value over a similar period.

This gap creates a precarious scenario where a car that could technically last another five to seven years becomes economically unviable. Consequently, four out of five dealers now refuse to buy back EVs older than five years. Without expensive and deep diagnostic testing, it is impossible to accurately determine the battery's remaining life, making the transaction too risky for both seller and buyer. In an attempt to stabilize the situation, Chinese regulators have introduced a new standard requiring batteries to retain at least 70% of their capacity for ten years of use, aiming to shift maintenance from a zone of uncertainty to one of predictable material wear.