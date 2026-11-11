Toyota 2027 Woodland Trade-Off: Structural Off-Road Gains Versus Reduced Electric Range and Higher Costs

Toyota has finalized pricing and specifications for the 2027 model year, introducing a structural upgrade to its Woodland trim that fundamentally alters the vehicle's utility-and its cost. The core change is not cosmetic; it is mechanical. By increasing ground clearance and refining the suspension, Toyota has transformed the Woodland into a more capable off-road vehicle, but this physical robustness has driven up the price of the entire lineup, including both standard hybrids and plug-in variants.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by OWS Photography, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Woodland Edition

For buyers calculating their monthly payments, the sticker price is only the beginning. The base hybrid now starts at $33,895, a figure that includes a delivery fee. While the base price increased by $400 over the previous year, the delivery fee itself rose by $145, meaning the true increase in total out-the-door cost for the entry-level model is $545. The plug-in hybrid (PHEV) sees a more significant jump, starting at $43,695, which is $600 more expensive than its predecessor. In a market where ownership costs are scrutinized closely, these increments must be weighed against the specific hardware they purchase.

The Physical Case for the Woodland Trim

The Woodland designation represents a shift from styling packages to engineering changes. The most tangible upgrade is the increase in ground clearance from 8.1 inches to 9.1 inches. This is achieved through a complete overhaul of the suspension components, including new springs, shock absorbers, and stroke limiters, bringing the vehicle's profile closer to that of the Grand Highlander Woodland.

Accompanying this suspension work is a suite of hardware that serves a functional purpose rather than merely aesthetic appeal. The package includes a more robust front bumper, pickup-truck-inspired grille grilles, 18-inch wheels wrapped in all-season tires, and LED fog lights sourced from Rigid Industries. A tow hook completes the exterior upgrades. While these changes do not convert the crossover into an expedition-ready truck, they offer a level of practical resilience that sticker-package off-road trims often lack. Additionally, all four-wheel-drive models now feature the Multi-Terrain Select system, which consolidates the previous Trail and Snow modes into a single, more intuitive control block, simplifying operation in adverse weather.

The Cost of Capability in the PHEV Variant

There is a measurable trade-off for those choosing the most capable version. The physical additions and heavier components impact the efficiency of the Woodland PHEV. In mixed-cycle testing, the vehicle achieves 37 miles per gallon, and its all-electric range has decreased from 49 miles to 46 miles. By contrast, the less-equipped SE PHEV, which lacks the heavy-duty off-road hardware, retains a superior electric range of 52 miles. This divergence highlights a specific compromise: the Woodland sacrifices some electric efficiency for increased mechanical capability and higher ground clearance.

Availability further complicates the decision timeline. The four-wheel-drive option for front-wheel-drive hybrids has increased in price from $1,400 to $1,600. Standard hybrid models are expected to arrive at dealerships by the end of 2026, whereas the updated plug-in hybrids are not anticipated until early 2027. For prospective buyers of the Woodland PHEV, the wait for the new suspension hardware will be longer than for those opting for the base hybrid, a delay that may influence the decision between immediate availability and future capability.