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Lada Vesta 1.8 engine revision prioritizes low-end torque over peak power

Cars

The primary engineering objective of the second-generation 1.8-liter engine for the Lada Vesta is not a radical expansion of peak power, but a redistribution of torque toward the low and mid-range of the rev limiter. The claimed increase of 10 horsepower, from 122 to 132, is a derivative effect of design changes aimed at improving elasticy, a claim supported by AvtoVAZ data showing torque gains at 1,000 and 2,500 rpm.

Lada Vesta SW Cross engine
Photo: Own work by Ilya Plekhanov, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Lada Vesta SW Cross engine

Assessing this improvement requires looking beyond the nearly unchanged peak values, where maximum torque has risen only from 170 to 175 Nm. The critical shift occurs in the working range: at 1,000 rpm, torque has increased from 124 to 130 Nm (+4.8%), and at 2,500 rpm, from 150 to 158 Nm (+5.3%). This indicates the engine can now accelerate the vehicle effectively without maintaining high revs, a condition critical for daily driving under load or in heavy traffic. The trade-off is modest: highway fuel consumption with a manual transmission has risen slightly from 5.8 to 6.0 liters per 100 km, while urban and mixed-cycle consumption has decreased by 0.1 to 0.5 liters.

Mechanism of Improvement

The gain in pulling force was achieved not through software recalibration, but through a physical restructuring of the component set. Among the 37 modified parts, key changes include a new cylinder head with modified combustion chambers, an updated intake system with altered channel geometry, and revised valve timing and camshaft profiles. Additionally, piston cooling nozzles and a higher-capacity oil pump have been added. The design retains the safe, valve-in-block architecture, which is crucial for longevity in the event of a timing belt failure.

Practical Effect

The measurable result of this modernization depends on the transmission type. For vehicles equipped with a CVT, the 0-100 km/h sprint time has decreased by 1.2 seconds, from 11.6 to 10.4 seconds, representing the most noticeable improvement in dynamics. Manual versions have gained 0.6 seconds, dropping from 10.6 to 10.0 seconds. Maximum speed has seen a negligible increase of 2-3 km/h.

Ultimately, the new engine addresses the need for comfortable urban operation through smoother low-end torque delivery rather than record-breaking top speed. The promised economy is confirmed only by a slight reduction in mixed-cycle consumption, whereas the primary benefit lies in reducing driver load during frequent downshifting and rev management in traffic.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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