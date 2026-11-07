Fuel combustion era is ending: Chery’s engineering shift has fundamentally altered drivetrain logic

Chery's 2027 Fulwin T11 addresses the specific friction of operating a 2.4-tonne crossover by decoupling propulsion from fuel combustion. The vehicle utilizes a series hybrid architecture, a design choice that physically excludes the internal combustion engine from the drivetrain. In this configuration, the 1.5-litre petrol engine serves solely as a generator, charging a 33.68 kWh battery pack. The mechanical linkage to the wheels is entirely electric, which eliminates the power loss and lag associated with traditional parallel hybrids or conventional transmissions.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by JustAnotherCarDesigner, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ Chery Fulwin A9L

The resulting drivetrain prioritizes direct mechanical efficiency over raw thermal output. In the rear-wheel-drive variant, the electric motor produces 265 hp and 324 Nm of torque. The all-wheel-drive version adds a second motor, raising total output to 469 hp and enabling a 0-100 km/h sprint of 5.4 seconds. This setup trades the complexity of multi-mode transmission control for a simpler, single-path energy flow from battery to wheel.

The practical trade-off of this system is visible in the range and efficiency metrics. Chery claims a combined range of 1,400 km with an average fuel consumption of 6.1 litres per 100 km. However, the purely electric range is capped at 220 km, meaning the engine must activate to maintain autonomy on longer journeys. To manage the transition between electric and generator modes, the system employs five automatic drive profiles, including specific calibrations for snow and off-road conditions, which adjust power delivery and traction control without driver intervention.

Digital Automation and Cabin Configuration

Beyond mechanical dynamics, the T11 integrates a Level 2 advanced driver assistance system based on the Falcon 700 platform. This suite utilizes a roof-mounted lidar in conjunction with a dedicated computing module to handle lateral and longitudinal controls during parking and navigation of complex urban intersections. The hardware is standard across all trim levels, a notable inclusion that lowers the barrier to accessing high-precision mapping and perception capabilities. However, the system is not a substitute for human oversight; it requires continuous driver engagement and does not provide full autonomy.

The interior layout is structured around a six-seat configuration, emphasizing passenger space over maximum rear-row utility. The cabin features a 30-inch seamless infotainment display and a 17.3-inch overhead screen for rear passengers. Comfort is engineered through a 13-layer seat cushion system using 5D foam, alongside an integrated cooler for the second row, reflecting a design philosophy that prioritizes long-duration comfort and technological integration over minimalist utility.