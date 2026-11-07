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Traditional luxury faces a shock: China registration data exposed the new Buick hybrid power levels

Cars

The Buick Electra GS has officially entered the production pipeline following its registration with China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT). This regulatory milestone signals that the vehicle has transitioned from the design phase to manufacturing readiness for the Chinese market, although GM has not yet released a specific delivery schedule or final pricing.

Buick Electra-L
Photo: Wikipedia by User3204, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Buick Electra-L

The vehicle is built through GM's joint venture with SAIC, utilizing a powertrain focused on cost-competitive electrification. The production configuration centers on a 1.5-liter internal combustion engine paired with a 221-hp electric motor. Buyers will face a choice between two input stages for the combustion element: a naturally aspirated engine producing 97 hp or a turbocharged variant delivering 154 hp. While the chassis is equipped with lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries, the specific battery capacity, total system output, and pure electric range remain undisclosed, leaving the actual efficiency of the hybrid system unverified.

Market Positioning and Physical Constraints

GM is positioning the Electra GS to compete directly with BYD and Geely in the mid-market sedan segment, with an expected starting price exceeding 100,000 yuan (approximately $15,000). The physical footprint of the car places it slightly above the dimensions of a Toyota Camry, measuring 196.0 inches in length, 75.4 inches in width, and 58.9 inches in height, with a wheelbase of 112.8 inches.

The industrial rollout is strictly geographically bounded; the Electra GS will not be exported to the United States. This creates a distinct divergence in GM's production strategy: while the Buick brand in the U. S. continues to rely on traditional combustion engines, the Chinese operation is pivoting toward plug-in hybrids. The vehicle's design-featuring a closed front fascia and flush door handles-marks a departure from the traditional Buick aesthetics used in North American factories, reflecting a localized product cycle tailored exclusively for the Chinese consumer base.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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