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Toyota shares surge 17 percent in Tokyo following strongest quarterly earnings report since 1987

Cars

Toyota shares experienced their largest single-day surge since 1987 on November 5, jumping 17% after the company reported its first profit growth in six quarters. For the July-September period, operating profit rose 34% year-on-year to 1.13 trillion yen, exceeding analyst expectations and prompting a revision of the full-year profit outlook.

2024 Toyota Yaris Hybrid 130
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Alexander-93, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
2024 Toyota Yaris Hybrid 130

Shift in Asset Mix and Capital Allocation

The company has raised its operating profit forecast for the fiscal year ending in March to 3.9 trillion yen (approximately $24.6 billion), a 15% increase over previous guidance. This adjustment reflects a strategic pivot in the product mix, prioritizing hybrid vehicles over pure electric vehicles (EVs). In the U. S. market, where sales grew 1.1% over nine months, the higher margins associated with hybrid lineups have served as a hedge against rising material costs and tariff pressures.

To solidify this position, Toyota is deploying capital into U. S. production capacity, specifically expanding hybrid output and adding a second assembly line for the Tacoma in San Antonio. Operationally, the company is reducing costs by consolidating small-car models onto a single platform and implementing industrial robotics to offset rising labor expenses.

Liquidity and Shareholder Returns

Toyota is accelerating the redistribution of capital to shareholders. The company increased its share buyback program to 1.3 trillion yen, up from the previous 1 trillion yen. This is part of a broader capital return strategy totaling 14 trillion yen (roughly $89 billion) targeted by March 2031.

On a global scale, consolidated vehicle sales for the first half of fiscal 2026 rose 5.0% to 4.783 million units. According to CFO Yoichi Miyazaki, strong demand for hybrids has offset volume declines in the Middle East and China. While China remains a point of financial pressure, the company reports that cost optimization and sales efforts have stabilized and begun to recover its market share in the region.

Diversification of Growth Pillars

Beyond automotive manufacturing, Toyota is establishing a dedicated industrial robotics business. By carving this out as a separate growth pillar, the company is attempting to diversify its risk and revenue streams away from purely consumer vehicle cycles.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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