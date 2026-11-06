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A radical move by Ford: the legendary brand prepared a secret weapon against the rising giants

Cars

Jim Farley, CEO of Ford Motor Co., has officially confirmed the development of a new mid-size pickup truck designed to counter the expanding market share of Chinese automakers. The vehicle is scheduled to reach international markets in 2027, with the strategic objective of providing a highly accessible utility vehicle that undercuts the cost structure of the current Ford Ranger.

A modern car key fob lying on a wooden table
Photo: https://unsplash.com by Duc Van is licensed under Free
A modern car key fob lying on a wooden table

The core of the engineering effort focuses on reducing material costs by 20% compared to the existing Ranger platform. This reduction in bill of materials is intended to lower the entry price for the segment, directly challenging the budget-friendly models from China that have been displacing established brands in emerging markets. Farley described the project as a "global weapon," signaling a direct response to competitors who have gained traction through aggressive pricing rather than brand heritage.

To achieve these cost targets, Ford is reportedly leveraging existing partnerships in China. Industry experts suggest the production may be established in collaboration with Jiangling Motors (JMC), a long-standing partner where Ford already manufactures SUVs. The new pickup may be based on the existing Chinese Yuhu truck platform. This approach allows Ford to utilize localized logistics and supply chains to suppress costs while maintaining the brand's quality control standards.

This strategy mirrors the domestic success of the Ford Maverick, which captured a segment of buyers who required a compact utility bed but did not need the size or price of larger trucks. The new global model aims to replicate this market penetration in developing regions where Chinese brands currently dominate due to price advantages.

Key production and market implications include:

  • Simplified Maintenance: By targeting the mass segment with a proven platform architecture, the vehicle is designed for simpler construction and lower-cost components, improving serviceability in markets with limited specialized dealer networks.
  • Internal Combustion Focus: Unlike many competitors shifting resources toward high-cost electric vehicles, this new model remains an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle. This aligns with practical needs in rural and working environments where charging infrastructure is absent or unreliable.
  • Competitive Pressure: The entry of a major global player at this price point is expected to force Chinese manufacturers to either maintain low price points or offer more comprehensive equipment packages to retain market share.

Despite the global designation, the model is unlikely to be sold in the United States. The American market is saturated with Ford's own offerings, including the Maverick, Ranger, and F-150, making internal cannibalization economically unattractive. For the domestic market, Ford has a separate project in development: a budget-friendly ICE truck slated for production in Tennessee in 2029.

Simultaneously with these product developments, Ford and other automakers in industry alliances are lobbying the U. S. government to ban the import of Chinese-made vehicles, citing cybersecurity risks and the need to protect domestic industrial capacity.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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