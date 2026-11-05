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Studded vs Fractional: The Ownership Trade-Off in Winter Tire Grip

Cars

The decisive factor in selecting winter tires is not the brand or the price tag, but the presence of the 3PMSF certification mark-the pictogram of a three-peaked mountain with a snowflake. This specific label is the only guarantee that the rubber has undergone rigorous testing for winter efficiency. In contrast, a standard 'M+S' inscription is merely a general indication of all-season capability and provides no assurance of safety during severe cold.

Winter tires
Photo: wikimedia by Santeri Viinamäki, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Winter tires

Studded tires: prioritizing ice grip

Studded tires remain the most sought-after solution for many regions, particularly where winters are harsh and roads frequently develop ice. The primary advantage is a shortened braking distance and improved handling on slippery surfaces. However, the driver pays for this grip with increased noise levels and higher fuel consumption.

The critical limitation for studded tires is dry asphalt. Aggressive maneuvering on hard surfaces accelerates the wear of the studs. Consequently, the vehicle may lose its primary safety advantage before the peak of the icy season arrives.

Fractional tires: comfort and variable conditions

Fractional tires, often called 'gripps' in local parlance, rely on a specially soft rubber compound that retains elasticity in freezing temperatures, combined with a dense network of sipes-small cuts that bite into surface micro-irregularities. Compared to studs, they offer superior acoustic comfort and more stable behavior during sharp temperature fluctuations, on wet asphalt, and in slush.

The main trade-off is a reduction in safety on bare ice. If a route includes sections that are rarely cleared or where ice is a constant hazard, the fractional tread may prove insufficient for effective control.

Calibrating the choice to conditions

The decision between these two types of rubber depends on the specific operating scenario. In conditions of deep or packed snow, both technologies demonstrate a near-parity, with minimal difference in vehicle behavior.

The choice leans toward fractional tires if the winter is mild, city roads are promptly cleared, and the driver prioritizes comfort. Studded tires become the indispensable option for frequent excursions onto uncleaned highways and rural roads where ice dictates safety.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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