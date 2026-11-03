Why Service History Trumps Condition for Hyundai Ioniq 5 ICCU Reliability

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 has transitioned from a stylistic novelty to a pragmatic benchmark in the used electric vehicle market, particularly in the sub-£20,000 bracket. While its versatility and spacious interior-featuring a 520-liter boot and sliding rear seats-are well-documented, a used purchase requires a technical understanding of how specific configurations and known faults influence long-term reliability.

Photo: hyundai.ee by Hyundai, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Hyundai Ioniq 5 2025

The vehicle's operational range is dictated by the battery-motor chain. Early rear-wheel-drive models utilize a 58 kWh pack, which the 2025 refresh upgrades to 63 kWh. Long-distance users must distinguish between the 77 kWh units (approximately 315 miles) and the newer 84 kWh versions (up to 354 miles). All-wheel-drive variants increase output to between 301 and 321 hp, though this added traction comes at the cost of total range. At the extreme, the Ioniq 5 N delivers 641 hp with an 84 kWh battery, shifting the vehicle's purpose from efficiency to high-performance driving, with a reduced range of 278 miles.

Decoding the Chassis and Interior

A primary point of divergence in driving dynamics occurs around the 2023 model year. Early units were characterized by a soft, undulating ride that some found overly loose. Hyundai responded by stiffening the dampers in 2023, balancing comfort with reduced body roll. While the rear-wheel-drive setup offers a linear, honest feel, the all-wheel-drive configuration provides a more precise "point and shoot" handling characteristic.

Inside, the physical chain of quality varies. Early cabins may exhibit audible creaks in the interior trim and outdated infotainment interfaces. These software and material concerns are largely addressed in the 2025 facelift, which introduces wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Diagnostic Priorities and Risk Mitigation

For a prospective buyer, the central technical risk is the Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU). A failure in this module can trigger a "limp home" mode, restricting vehicle performance. Because replacement parts have historically faced supply delays, the critical check is not the current state of the car, but whether the relevant service campaigns have been completed.

Beyond the ICCU, two other mechanical symptoms warrant investigation: audible bearing noise from the reducer and the integrity of the parking brake system, the latter of which was subject to a 2022 recall. To distinguish between a routine used car and a high-risk unit, a buyer should verify the service history against these specific recalls.

Financial risk is mitigated by Hyundai's warranty structure: five years for the vehicle and eight years (or 100,000 miles) for the battery. Notably, for vehicles produced before April 2024, the ICCU is covered by an extended warranty of 15 years or 186,000 miles, shifting the burden of failure from the owner to the manufacturer.

Market Positioning

The used market splits into three distinct tiers. The £11,000-£15,000 range covers 2021-2022 models with higher mileage (40,000+ miles), where the focus must be on wear and tear and recall compliance. The £15,000-£20,000 bracket offers 2023 models with lower mileage, reducing the likelihood of early-batch defects. Finally, vehicles exceeding £26,000 typically include the 2025 updates with the 84 kWh battery or the N performance variant, where the value proposition shifts from economy to enhanced technology and power.