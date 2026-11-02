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BAIC BJ60 Local Launch: 4.99M Rubles for a Ladder-Frame Comfort Hybrid

Cars

The launch of local production for the BAIC BJ60 at the Avtotor plant in Kaliningrad marks a distinct entry into the Russian off-road segment. For the first time, a large, ladder-frame SUV of this scale is being assembled domestically rather than relying on parallel imports, placing it at 4.99 million rubles for the top-tier "Exclusive" trim. This price point positions the vehicle as a competitive alternative to imported Land Cruiser-class models, which often carry significantly higher costs due to import logistics and premiums.

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Photo: Pravda.ru by Мария Круглова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
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However, the decision to purchase is not merely a matter of price, but of reconciling a classic, heavy-duty mechanical layout with modern expectations of comfort and technology. The BJ60 is a vehicle of compromises: it offers the rugged utility of a traditional off-roader while wrapping that core in a cabin that feels more akin to a premium crossover than a workhorse.

Mechanical Heritage Meets Modern Expectations

At its core, the BJ60 is a substantial machine, exceeding five meters in length and tipping the scales at 2.4 tonnes. This mass is managed by a 2.0-liter turbo-diesel engine producing 163 horsepower and 400 Nm of torque. Coupled with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system and an eight-speed automatic transmission, the powertrain is designed for steady, reliable movement rather than sporty acceleration, evidenced by a 0-100 km/h time of 14.4 seconds.

This setup is deliberate. The modest power output translates into lower vehicle tax liabilities for the owner, a practical consideration for a daily driver of this size. The drivetrain features a part-time four-wheel-drive system with a low-range transfer case, locking front and rear differentials, 215 mm of ground clearance, and a wading depth of 750 mm. These are specifications that speak to serious off-road capability and heavy-load tolerance, preserving the functional integrity of a ladder-frame vehicle.

The Comfort Paradox

Where the BJ60 diverges from traditional off-road expectations is in its interior and suspension. Despite its rugged underpinnings, the vehicle utilizes an independent suspension, a choice that prioritizes asphalt comfort over the raw articulation of a solid axle. The cabin reflects a shift toward high-tech convenience, featuring an abundance of screens, high-quality trim materials, and a three-zone climate control system. Notably, the manufacturer has retained physical buttons for essential functions, a pragmatic concession to drivers who prefer tactile feedback over navigating touchscreens while moving.

Additional amenities include ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera system, adaptive cruise control, and a 220V power outlet for external devices. Even the entry into the high cabin is facilitated by electrically operated, retractable running boards. These features suggest a vehicle intended for long-distance family travel where the rough road is an occasional challenge rather than the primary environment.

Ultimately, the BAIC BJ60 is a statement of intent for the local market. It offers an official warranty and service infrastructure-crucial factors for long-term ownership security-while bridging the gap between the mechanical honesty of a diesel pickup-style SUV and the digital refinement of the modern era. For buyers, the value proposition lies not just in the sticker price, but in the availability of a certified, locally supported option that balances the desire for capability with the necessity of everyday comfort.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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