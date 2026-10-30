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Nissan Sentra Spec-V retains 2.0L block for 300 hp

Cars

At the 2026 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show, Nissan presented a concept that challenges the common assumption that high-performance output requires a different engine block. The Sentra Spec-V retains the standard 2.0-litre inline-four architecture found in the base model, yet delivers 300 horsepower, more than doubling the factory rating of 149 horsepower. This engineering feat is achieved not through a transplant of a larger displacement unit, but through a comprehensive internal modification of the existing powerplant.

Nissan Z Nismo
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Kazyakuruma, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Nissan Z Nismo

The core of the performance gain lies in a forced-induction setup that includes turbocharging, reinforced internal components, and a revised fuel delivery system. To manage the increased torque and reduce rotational inertia for a more responsive throttle feel, the drivetrain utilizes a lightweight flywheel paired with a strengthened clutch kit. This approach demonstrates how a compact, four-cylinder engine can be made to behave like a significantly larger unit when the fundamental structural integrity is bolstered.

The vehicle's chassis assembly reflects a strategy of sourcing proven, high-performance components from across Nissan's historical lineup. The suspension is derived from the final-generation Sentra NISMO, featuring coil-over struts with anti-roll bars. These elements have been retuned for track use, employing stiffer springs and external hydraulic reservoirs at the front to manage heat and consistency. Drivability is further defined by a six-speed manual transmission taken from the Juke NISMO RS, providing a direct connection to the drivetrain. Stopping power is secured by braking hardware sourced from the R35 GT-R, including Brembo calipers, ensuring the car can withstand the forces generated by its powertrain.

Aerodynamics and bodywork are handled by a BOMEX body kit, which serves both a functional and aesthetic purpose. The front fascia features an enlarged intake specifically designed to feed the intercooler, while the hood includes functional vents and louvres to manage engine bay pressure. Side skirts house exhaust outlets, and the vehicle sits on 19-inch LM-RS1 wheels from the Z NISMO, wrapped in 265 mm wide Yokohama ADVAN NEOVA AD09 tyres. The rear is stabilized by a spoiler transferred from the GT-R NISMO. Inside the cabin, the focus shifts to driver retention and control, with Recaro bucket seats secured by five-point harnesses and a NISMO steering wheel, completing a configuration that prioritizes mechanical capability over comfort.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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