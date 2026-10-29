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TENET Introduces Torque-on-Demand AWD to Default Front-Wheel-Drive Crossovers

Cars

Russian manufacturer TENET has updated its lineup of four crossovers-the T4L, T7, T8, and flagship T9-by introducing a new intelligent all-wheel-drive (AWD) system branded as Torque-on-Demand. The core engineering shift is the move from a fixed transmission state to a dynamic one: the vehicle now operates as a front-wheel-drive (FWD) car by default, with electronics actively managing the distribution of torque to the rear axle only when traction limits are approached.

Tenet T7
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Retired electrician, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Tenet T7

At the heart of this configuration is a compact electro-mechanical coupling. Under standard driving conditions, such as dry asphalt, the system keeps power isolated to the front wheels to preserve fuel efficiency. However, the vehicle's control unit continuously monitors wheel speed and slip. When sensors detect front-wheel slippage, the system engages the coupling in fractions of a second, redirecting a portion of the engine's torque to the rear axle. This rapid intervention allows the vehicle to maintain stability during acceleration on wet surfaces or to initiate movement on icy inclines without requiring manual driver input.

Driver Control and Terrain Management

The integration of this hardware also expands the software-defined driving modes available to the operator. While FWD variants retain standard Eco, Standard, and Sport presets, the AWD versions of the T4L, T7, and T8 add three specific terrain profiles: Snow, optimized for loose and slippery winter roads; Mud, designed for soft, waterlogged unpaved sections; and 4x4, which forces the activation of the all-wheel-drive system regardless of slip detection. The flagship T9 model distinguishes itself with an exclusive Sand mode, a setting calibrated to manage torque delivery on loose, shifting substrates where excessive power can cause the wheels to dig in rather than gain traction.

These modes are not independent from the traction control system but are integrated into a unified electronic management strategy. When the vehicle begins to lose grip, the control system intervenes directly on the powertrain: it restricts engine output by closing the throttle valve while simultaneously biasing torque toward the wheels with the most available friction. This automatic mitigation of slip reduces the burden on the driver to precisely modulate pedal input, effectively making the vehicle's response to adverse surfaces more predictable and less dependent on operator skill.

TENET's approach prioritizes a proven mechanical architecture-traditional engine power and mechanical torque transfer-augmented by rapid electronic response, rather than adopting complex hybrid drivetrains. This design choice reflects a strategic focus on reliability and suitability for the specific climatic conditions of its primary market, where the ability to transition from efficient FWD operation to robust AWD traction is a critical functional requirement.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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