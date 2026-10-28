Mercedes C350 2027 Adds Electric Turbo To M254 Engine

Mercedes-Benz has introduced a distinction within the 2027 C-Class lineup that separates two vehicles sharing a similar exterior: the C300 and the C350. While the C300 remains mechanically identical to the 2026 model year variant, the C350 incorporates specific hardware and software modifications. These changes focus on the powertrain and control logic rather than body styling, creating a divergence in performance characteristics under the same badge.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Thesupermat, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Mercedes engine

The core engineering update for the C350 involves an upgraded version of the M254 engine, designated as the M254 EVO. This modification is designed to eliminate turbo lag and provide a short-term power reserve through the integration of electric turbocharging. Both the standard M254 and the new EVO variant are 2.0-liter inline-four engines with a nominal output of 255 horsepower and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque. However, the displacement of the EVO variant has been slightly reduced from 1,999 cc to 1,991 cc. The critical addition is a new electric compressor that maintains boost pressure at low engine speeds, before the conventional turbocharger spools up, resulting in immediate throttle response.

An additional overboost function allows the system to briefly deliver 282 horsepower, an increase of 27 horsepower over the nominal rating. Mercedes-Benz claims a 0-96 km/h (0-60 mph) acceleration time of 5.8 seconds for the C350. This figure appears conservative, particularly given that the previous C300 4Matic achieved the same sprint in 5.3 seconds. This suggests the new C350 will likely be quicker in actual testing, although official figures remain the primary reference point.

The drivetrain and chassis dynamics reflect the powertrain's character. In Comfort mode, the nine-speed automatic transmission frequently upshifts, which smooths out the sensation of the increased power. In Sport mode, the engine responds more sharply, particularly at the lower end of the rev range where the electric turbocharger operates. The suspension geometry remains unchanged, utilizing a multi-link setup at both the front and rear. The test vehicle was equipped with 225/40R19 tires at the front and 255/35R19 tires at the rear, fitted with Pirelli P Zero PZ4 summer tires. Although the dampers have been retuned to improve agility while maintaining long-distance comfort, the difference between Comfort and Sport modes on smooth European roads is subtle, manifesting primarily as a slight shift in body roll damping. A definitive assessment of ride quality on rougher surfaces, such as those found in the United States with potholes and dips, would require further testing.

Steering feedback was influenced by the test car's equipment, which included rear-wheel steering. This feature is not currently available for the U. S. market. In Comfort mode, the steering felt somewhat distant, while Sport mode improved the connection to the road. However, full tire grip information did not fully transmit to the driver. The experience may differ for vehicles without rear-wheel steering. Internally, the C-Class has received significant updates. The previously criticized capacitive touch controls on the steering wheel have been replaced with physical wheels and buttons for volume and cruise control. More substantially, the vehicle has transitioned to the MB. OS operating system, enabling artificial intelligence capabilities, over-the-air updates, and an expanded virtual assistant. The cabin also features an augmented reality head-up display, borrowed from the S-Class, and adaptive high-beam headlights that locally dim specific sections of the light beam without reducing overall intensity when encountering oncoming traffic. The Burmester sound system now includes 15 speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Mercedes-Benz intends to sell the C300 and C350 in parallel only until early 2027, after which production of the base C300 is scheduled to end. The C300 starts at $51,500, while the C350 is expected to cost approximately $53,000. The price increase for 4Matic all-wheel drive has risen to $2,000. Despite the higher price, the C350 offers a substantial package of improvements over the C300, making it a more compelling option for buyers willing to wait for the refreshed model.