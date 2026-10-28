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Digital dash dilemma: BMW's X5 embraces tech, sacrificing touch

Cars

The 2027 BMW X5 40 xDrive retains a familiar mechanical core within a radically updated chassis. Built on the same platform as the electric iX5, this petrol variant powers its frame with a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six B58 engine, producing 394 horsepower and 580 Nm of torque. Recent testing in Orange County, California, suggests that despite the generational shift and the new "Neue Klasse” design language, the vehicle maintains its reputation as one of the most dynamically capable crossover SUVs in its class.

BMW X5
Photo: Own work by Alexander-93, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
BMW X5

The driving experience is defined by a tension between high torque availability and significant mass. The engine delivers peak torque from just 1,980 rpm, facilitating confident acceleration. However, the vehicle's weight, exceeding 2,260 kg, dampens the immediate sense of drive; drivers report needing to push the revs above 5,500 rpm to feel a genuine surge in power. The paired eight-speed ZF automatic transmission operates correctly in standard mode, though feedback indicates a slight lag when shifts are initiated via the paddle selectors.

Underpinned by Adaptive Chassis Control Professional-a two-axis air suspension system with height adjustment and active anti-roll control-the X5 strikes a balance between comfort and stability. Because it is lighter than its electric counterpart, the petrol X5 handles road irregularities with greater softness and navigates undulating surfaces with more grace. On the winding canyon roads typical of the test region, the car demonstrated precise steering response and minimal body roll. The addition of rear-wheel steering contributes to a maneuverability that is surprising for a vehicle of this size.

The one area where the vehicle's inertia remains most evident is braking. Testers noted that effective deceleration requires a significantly firmer application of the pedal than one might expect from the initial stop.

Interior and Interface

The Neue Klasse philosophy shifts nearly all controls to a digital plane. A central 17.9-inch touchscreen now manages most functions, including climate control and suspension settings. While the interface offers fast response times, the ergonomic cost is apparent; for instance, adjusting damper firmness now requires three sequential menu actions.

Among the interface features, the Panoramic iDrive stands out as a particularly successful element. This projection display stretches across almost the entire lower width of the windscreen, distributing information hierarchically: speed and range for the driver, navigation and media in the center, and secondary data toward the passenger side. This layout preserves a tactile sense of vehicle control, although it is somewhat contrasted by the steering wheel's design, which relies heavily on a multitude of tactile sensor buttons.

Conclusion

The 2027 BMW X5 maintains its competitive position through a balance of luxury and dynamic capability. With a base price of $73,550, it is more affordable than the Porsche Cayenne, though more expensive than the Genesis GV80, while offering a more pronounced driving character. Its practicality remains robust, supported by a 760-liter cargo capacity and a towing capacity of up to 3.5 tons.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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