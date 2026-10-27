Geely Preface Sedan: Volvo Platform Benefits vs. 130 mm Clearance Limit

For drivers in Russia seeking a return to the driving dynamics of a sedan over the high seating position of a crossover, the Geely Preface presents a compelling, if niche, proposition. Andrei Kurayev, a former owner of a Belgee X50 (the Belarusian variant of the Geely Coolray), purchased the flagship sedan in autumn 2025 for 3.2 million rubles. His year of ownership offers a detailed look at whether the platform shared with Volvo justifies the price tag, particularly for those who prioritize handling and interior finish over off-road capability.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by JustAnotherCarDesigner, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Geely Preface

The decision to swap a crossover for a sedan often stems from a desire for more predictable handling on the highway, a trait Kurayev notes was a key factor after his experience with European models like the Skoda Octavia. When weighing the Preface against competitors like the Changan Uni-V, the differentiator lies less in raw power and more in the perceived durability of components and the quality of the cabin assembly. The Preface is built on the CMA platform, developed jointly with Volvo. For a daily driver, this translates to controlled behavior in corners and a generally conservative, high-quality approach to the interior, characterized by fewer creaking plastics and improved ergonomic comfort compared to some rivals.

The powertrain trade-off

The vehicle is equipped with a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine producing 200 horsepower. A notable technical detail is that the same engine unit, when fitted to the heavier Geely Monjaro crossover, produces more power. For Preface buyers, this de-tuning is a benefit: the engine operates well below its mechanical limits, potentially extending its service life. In daily use, the transmission behavior shifts significantly between modes. In Eco and Comfort settings, the car exhibits a slight delay in throttle response, prioritizing fuel economy and smoothness. Switching to Sport mode eliminates this hesitation, providing immediate response that supports confident overtaking on highways.

Limitations in harsh conditions

The primary compromise of the Preface is its ground clearance. With a nominal height of 130 mm, the figure drops further once a metal engine guard is installed. This restricts the car strictly to paved surfaces; trips to a dacha over rough, unpaved roads pose a genuine risk to the underbody and bumpers. The car is, in essence, a city resident and a long-distance cruiser, but not an off-roader. Other practical shortcomings include the standard Atlas tires, which often lack sufficient grip to fully harness the 200 horsepower, leading to occasional wheel spin that many owners address by swapping to more performance-oriented rubber. The boot, while spacious, has a narrow opening that makes loading large items awkward, and it lacks an internal handle to close the tailgate without touching the exterior surface.

Ownership costs and reliability

Regarding durability and cold-weather performance, the Preface has handled Russian winters well, operating without issue at temperatures down to -25°C. The infotainment system remains responsive, and the engine starts reliably. The body is galvanized, excluding the roof, which, combined with additional anti-corrosion treatment applied by the owner, has prevented rust despite a year of exposure to road de-icing chemicals.

Over the first 11,000 kilometers, the only mechanical complaint was a stiff door handle, resolved with lubrication. The financial commitment for official service was modest: the initial zero-service cost was 16,800 rubles, and the first scheduled maintenance was 18,900 rubles, totaling 35,700 rubles for the year. The Preface emerges as a comfortable, well-built sedan for those who value driving dynamics and interior quality over all-terrain capability. It is a machine that rewards drivers who stay on good roads, offering a balance of performance and finish that remains rare in this price segment.