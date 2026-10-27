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Bentley Torcal First Edition: Balancing EV Power and Craftsmanship

Cars

The transition to electrification for a luxury marque usually involves a trade-off between traditional craftsmanship and the raw requirements of battery-powered performance. Bentley attempts to bridge this gap with the Torcal First Edition, an electric SUV designed not merely as a launch vehicle, but as a technical benchmark for the entire Torcal range, mirroring the role previously held by Speed or Mulliner variants in the brand's internal combustion lineage.

Bentley Bentayga
Photo: Wikipedia by Matti Blume, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Bentley Bentayga

Performance and Traction

At the core of the First Edition is a powertrain capable of producing 876 horsepower and 996 lb-ft of torque. This level of immediate torque allows the vehicle to reach 100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.9 seconds, with a top speed of 260 km/h (162 mph). The engineering objective here is to ensure that the shift to electric power does not result in a loss of the effortless, surging acceleration characteristic of Bentley's largest engines, while leveraging the inherent efficiency of electric motors to achieve sub-three-second sprint times.

Exterior Engineering and Aerodynamics

To manage the physics of high-speed stability and airflow, the Torcal First Edition employs a Carbon Fiber Styling Specification. This is not merely aesthetic; the carbon fiber is integrated into the front bumper aero-fins, side skirts, and the rear diffuser to optimize air detachment and reduce drag. The vehicle sits on 22-inch gloss black wheels with Liquid Silver spokes, featuring a self-centering emblem system that ensures the brand identity remains upright regardless of wheel velocity.

Braking is handled by Graphene Grey calipers developed by Mulliner, sized to counteract the increased mass associated with the electric drivetrain and battery pack, ensuring that stopping power is commensurate with the vehicle's acceleration capabilities.

Interior Integration and Sensory Systems

Inside, the focus shifts from kinetic energy to acoustic and tactile isolation. The interior architecture utilizes a combination of high-pile carpeting, "-chevron" embossed leather, and Gloss Carbon Fibre. The inclusion of the Frosted Diamond Switchable roof allows occupants to modulate the transparency of the glass, managing thermal gain and light penetration without the need for mechanical blinds.

The acoustic environment is defined by a 1,780-watt Naim for Bentley system. Rather than relying solely on traditional speaker placement, the engineers integrated 28 speakers into the chassis, including translocators embedded directly within the seats and speakers in the front headrests. This 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos configuration treats the cabin as a sealed acoustic chamber, aiming to isolate the passengers from external road noise and the high-frequency hum typical of electric powertrains.

Practical luxury is addressed through the Rear Comfort Seat Specification, which adds ventilation and specialized headrests to the outer rear seats, while the introduction of electric actuators for all four doors reflects the increased weight of the doors, necessitated by the structural reinforcements of the EV platform.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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