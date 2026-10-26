Esteo V25: The Compact Hybrid That Beats Its Larger Sibling to 100 km/h

A new compact hybrid crossover, the Esteo V25, is scheduled to reach the Russian market between spring and summer 2027. According to industry reports from the Telegram channel 'Chinese Automobiles,' the model will occupy the lowest price point in the V-series lineup, positioning it below the flagship V27 that launched in early August 2026. The V25 distinguishes itself through a series hybrid drivetrain configuration, a design choice that aligns with the broader architectural logic of the brand's existing models while targeting a different segment of buyers.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Мария Круглова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Gray SUV in the autumn forest

The core of the V25's engineering is a dedicated range-extender system. It features a 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine that functions solely as a generator, coupled with a 33 kWh traction battery and two electric motors, one for each axle. This setup generates a combined peak output of 456 horsepower and 505 Nm of torque. The claimed acceleration time to 100 km/h is 5.8 seconds, a figure that is 0.1 seconds faster than the larger V27, despite the latter utilizing a slightly larger 34.31 kWh battery pack. The dual-motor layout provides independent control of the wheels on each axle, delivering all-wheel-drive capability that is specifically advantageous for the varied road conditions found in Russia.

While specific range figures for the V25 have not yet been officially published, the V27 provides a functional benchmark. Under the WLTP testing cycle, the V27 achieves an electric-only range of 135 km, with a total combined range of up to 890 km. In mixed driving conditions, fuel consumption is recorded at 7.2 liters per 100 km. The battery system supports rapid charging, capable of increasing state of charge from 20% to 80% in approximately 30 minutes. For the V25, these metrics are expected to be comparable, though the smaller battery may influence the final electric range versus the hybrid endurance profile.

A critical differentiator for the Russian market is the thermal and environmental management of the powertrain. Unlike standard export versions of Chinese vehicles, the Esteo models destined for Russia undergo enhanced anti-corrosion treatment. Furthermore, the system incorporates specialized thermal regulation for the traction battery. This engineering adjustment is designed to maintain stable hybrid performance during low-temperature conditions, preventing the significant degradation in power output and efficiency that can occur in extreme cold. Production for the V-series continues to be localized at facilities operated by the Agr holding company, ensuring that these adaptations are integrated at the manufacturing stage rather than as after-market modifications.

The introduction of the V25 expands the brand's portfolio by offering a choice between two distinct utility profiles. Buyers can select between the larger, longer-range V27 and the more compact, slightly quicker V25. The primary value proposition for this new entry lies in its localized production, access to established service infrastructure, and specific engineering adaptations for corrosion resistance and cold-weather operation, rather than solely on raw performance specifications.