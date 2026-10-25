Mitsubishi Pajero global market launch: Japan and Australia release dates confirmed for 2026

Five years after the production of the fourth generation ceased, the Mitsubishi Pajero has returned to the market, debuting in Thailand. This is not a derivative of the Pajero Sport, but a dedicated flagship return to the body-on-frame architecture. By utilizing a classic ladder frame, Mitsubishi prioritizes structural rigidity and endurance under heavy loads, towing, and sustained operation on degraded surfaces-engineering choices that inherently trade off the agility and lightness of unibody crossovers.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by RL GNZLZ, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Mitsubishi Pajero Sport

Traction and Power Distribution

The mechanical core of the new Pajero is a 2.4-liter turbodiesel engine producing 204 hp and 480 Nm of torque, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The engine is tuned for low-end torque delivery rather than peak velocity, providing the necessary leverage for off-road maneuvers.

However, the vehicle's capability is strictly tiered by trim level, creating a significant divide in functional utility. The base GLS and GSR versions are rear-wheel drive only, positioning them as urban vehicles. The full off-road suite-the Super Select 4WD-II system, featuring a low-range transfer case and an inter-axle differential lock-is reserved exclusively for the top-tier Super Exceed trim. To manage this hardware, the S-AWC (Super All Wheel Control) system electronically distributes torque across the axles, offering seven distinct drive modes to adapt the vehicle's behavior to varying terrains.

Refinement and Interior Integration

To bridge the gap between a rugged workhorse and a family vehicle, Mitsubishi has focused on acoustic isolation and digitization. The cabin features three rows of seating and a dual 14.3-inch screen setup for instrumentation and infotainment. To mitigate the inherent cabin noise common in ladder-frame vehicles, the manufacturer has implemented acoustic glass across both the front and rear windows.

The integration of the "Diamond Sense" suite, including adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assistance, addresses the lack of driver aids that hampered the previous generation's appeal in daily commuting contexts.

Market Strategy and Availability

Initial pricing in Thailand ranges from 1.5 to 2 million baht. While the vehicle is currently available in the Thai market, Mitsubishi's global rollout is phased: Japan and Australia are slated for late 2026, with expansion to approximately 100 additional markets beginning in 2027. This staggered release suggests a measured approach to scaling production for a vehicle that must compete against established benchmarks like the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado and Ford Everest.