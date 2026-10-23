Tenet T4L Adds AWD With New 7-Speed Transmission

The Tenet T4L, which secured the third position in sales within the Russian SUV segment for the first nine months of 2026, has expanded its drivetrain capabilities with the introduction of an all-wheel-drive variant. This update addresses a specific limitation in the compact crossover's physical range by modifying the transmission architecture to improve traction on low-friction surfaces.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Мария Круглова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ T4L

At the core of this change is a swap in the powertrain configuration. Engineers replaced the previous six-speed automated manual transmission (often referred to as a robot gearbox) with a seven-speed unit. This increase in gear count is not merely for smoother highway cruising; it is mechanically necessary to facilitate the precise synchronization required for the intelligent torque distribution system. The new transmission is rated to handle torque loads up to 300 Nm. This specification provides a significant margin of safety over the standard 1.5-liter turbocharged engine, which produces 210 Nm (147 hp), ensuring the drivetrain components can manage the peak outputs without structural compromise.

The vehicle employs a part-time all-wheel-drive system where the electronic control unit monitors wheel slip in real time. When traction loss is detected at the front axle, the system directs torque to the rear wheels to restore stability. To give the driver direct influence over how the engine and transmission interact under varying conditions, Tenet has added three specialized drive modes-"4x4,” "Snow,” and "Mud”-alongside the standard "Eco,” "Standard,” and "Sport” profiles. These modes adjust the throttle response and shift logic to better match the mechanical grip available on specific terrains.

While the addition of the seven-speed robot and AWD hardware resolves stability issues on wet asphalt or loose dirt, it introduces complexity to the calibration process. Maintaining smooth driveability with a multi-clutch automated transmission requires fine-tuned software to prevent juddering or harsh shifts, particularly when the system is actively managing torque split. To balance this engineering complexity with practical utility, the T4L retains its cargo versatility, offering 1,500 liters of trunk space with the rear seats folded down. The vehicle also supports the installation of a tow bar, rated for trailers up to 750 kg, preserving its function as a family utility vehicle rather than a dedicated off-road tool.

Reflecting the specific production context at the Kaluga plant, the T4L undergoes enhanced corrosion protection. This includes wax treatment in hidden cavities and a comprehensive underbody shield composed of anti-gravel and sound-insulating materials, designed to withstand the harsh conditions typical of the region where the vehicle is manufactured and sold.