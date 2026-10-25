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Lexus TX 2027 Drops PHEV, Leaving Hybrid vs Gas Trade-Off

Cars

The 2027 Lexus TX lineup is undergoing a strategic simplification, as the manufacturer officially confirms the removal of the TX 550h+ plug-in hybrid. The decision marks the end of the most technologically ambitious variant of the three-row crossover after only a single generation, signaling a shift toward ownership models that prioritize convenience over the complexities of plug-in infrastructure.

Lexus
Photo: Pravda.ru by Мария Круглова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Lexus

For the prospective buyer, the disappearance of the 550h+ removes a specific financial calculation: the trade-off between a higher initial purchase price and the potential for fuel savings and federal tax incentives. In the reality of daily family hauling, the plug-in hybrid's value proposition often collapses if the owner lacks a dedicated home charging station or the discipline to maintain a charge. Lexus is essentially acknowledging that for a large SUV, the friction of charging often outweighs the marginal benefit of short-range electric mobility.

Navigating the Remaining Choices

With the plug-in option gone, the choice for the consumer now centers on a stark divide between entry-level pragmatism and high-performance efficiency.

The TX 350 represents the lowest barrier to entry. Powered by a 2.4-liter turbocharged engine producing 275 hp and 317 Nm, it is the only variant available with front-wheel drive, starting at $58,890. While it offers the simplest mechanical layout, it demands the highest operating cost in terms of fuel, with consumption averaging around 10.2 L/100 km (23 mpg).

Conversely, the TX 500h targets those seeking a seamless blend of power and economy. With a hybrid system delivering 366 hp and standard all-wheel drive, it improves fuel efficiency to approximately 8.7 L/100 km (27 mpg). However, this shift in performance comes with a significant financial premium-the TX 500h starts at $72,410, representing a $13,520 jump over the base model.

The Strategic Pivot

The removal of the 550h+ is not a retreat from electrification, but rather a segmentation of the customer base. Lexus is redirecting its high-voltage ambitions toward the upcoming all-electric TZ model. By doing so, the brand is separating the "transitionary" buyer from the "committed" EV adopter.

For those who are not yet ready to commit to a fully electric lifestyle, the TX now offers a clearer, albeit more traditional, decision matrix. The buyer no longer needs to weigh the theoretical savings of a plug-in against its cost; instead, they must decide if the $13,520 premium for the 500h's performance and efficiency is justified by their annual mileage and driving conditions, or if the conventional reliability of the TX 350 is the more rational investment.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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