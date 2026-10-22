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AI in Automotive Manufacturing Shifts Labor from Detection to Remediation

Cars

The integration of artificial intelligence in automotive manufacturing has shifted from conceptual software updates to the deployment of physical systems that redistribute labor between human operators and machines. The primary objective is the elimination of variability in quality control and the reduction of physical strain during the handling of heavy components.

The engineer inspects the part next to the Leica robot manipulator in the workshop
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Михайл Олейников is licensed under Все права защищены
The engineer inspects the part next to the Leica robot manipulator in the workshop

Automated Defect Detection and the Shift in Labor

At Audi's Neckarsulm plant, the Weld Splatter Detection (WSD) system replaces selective manual inspection with a continuous loop of machine vision and robotic intervention. Previously, quality assurance relied on technicians using ultrasonic equipment to sample a fraction of the weld points. The WSD mechanism now analyzes approximately 1.5 million weld points across 300 vehicles per shift, utilizing neural networks to locate splatter defects and a robotic arm to grind them down.

This transition alters the technician's role from detection to remediation. Where 80% of the work cycle was previously spent searching for defects, the automation of identification allows specialists to spend the majority of their time on the actual correction of the fault. A similar logic has been applied at Renault for body geometry and paint inspection. However, this efficiency creates a trade-off in skill development; at Skoda, the ability to generate exterior sketches in seconds via AI removes the routine drafting process that historically allowed young designers to refine their fundamental skills.

Robotic Logistics and Physical Displacement

The application of humanoid and specialized robotics aims to remove human operators from the high-strain task of positioning heavy metallic body elements. At BMW's Spartanburg plant in the US, the Figure 02 robot has operationalized this by moving over 90,000 parts and contributing to the assembly of more than 30,000 X3 crossovers over 1,250 hours of work. Renault has implemented a similar functional approach with the Calvin robot, developed in partnership with Wandercraft, to handle heavy component transport.

The scaling of these technologies is tied to specific deployment timelines and capital investments. Volkswagen intends to invest up to €1 billion in AI projects by 2030, with the goal of reducing the development cycle for new models by approximately 25%, aiming for a window of 36 months or less. Hyundai is preparing to integrate the Boston Dynamics Atlas robot into industrial use by 2028, utilizing its 50kg lifting capacity for component layout, with an expansion into hazardous operations by 2030. Renault's trajectory follows a similar scale, planning to deploy 10 such units by the end of 2026 and expanding to 350 units across French and Spanish sites by the end of 2027.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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