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Changan CS35 Max: Multi-Link Rear Suspension Delivers Urban Agility

Cars

The compact crossover segment is often a compromise between urban agility and budget-driven engineering. The Changan CS35 Max enters this space not as a stylistic exercise, but as a focused effort to refine the mechanical foundations of the city commuter. Where competitors typically sacrifice chassis sophistication for cost, Changan has opted for a more rigorous engineering approach.

Changan CS35
Photo: Pravda.ru by Мария Круглова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Changan CS35

The vehicle's character is defined by its immediate responsiveness. Under the hood, a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine produces 147 horsepower, but the critical figure is the 280 Nm of torque delivered at low revolutions. This eliminates the lag common in smaller displacement engines, ensuring the car pulls away from a standstill or transitions into a gap in traffic with a linear, confident surge. This powertrain is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT), which manages shifts with a precision that allows the CS35 Max to reach 100 km/h in under eight seconds-a benchmark that shifts the car from a simple city runabout to a capable highway cruiser.

Chassis Dynamics and Road Response

The most telling detail of the CS35 Max is found in its rear architecture. While the industry standard for budget crossovers is the torsion beam-a cost-effective but rigid solution-Changan has implemented a multi-link independent rear suspension. The physical result is a marked difference in how the car handles road imperfections. Rather than transmitting shocks directly into the cabin, the multi-link setup isolates the chassis, maintaining stability and trajectory during high-speed cornering.

With a ground clearance of 180 mm, the front-wheel-drive setup handles urban obstacles-high curbs and unplowed snow-without the weight or fuel penalty of an all-wheel-drive system. The balance here favors urban efficiency over off-road ambition, creating a vehicle that feels planted rather than bouncy.

Technology Integration and Practicality

Equipment levels are tailored for harsh climates, with heated steering wheels and seats as standard. However, the "Techno" trim elevates the car from a mechanical tool to a digital assistant. The adaptive cruise control manages distance autonomously in congested traffic, while the "transparent chassis" camera system provides a top-down view of the area immediately beneath the front wheels, mitigating the blind spots inherent in high-riding crossovers.

Despite the technical strengths, there is a point of caution regarding long-term durability. Information on factory galvanization and anti-corrosion treatments remains opaque. In regions where salt-heavy reagents are used on winter roads, the lack of explicit manufacturer data suggests that additional underbody protection may be a necessary investment for the owner.

The Changan CS35 Max succeeds by prioritizing the physical experience-the grip of the suspension and the pull of the engine-over mere specification sheets. It is a calculated alternative for those who value mechanical composure over a conservative brand name.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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