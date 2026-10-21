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Honda Abandons US EV Production After $15 Billion Losses, Shifts to Hybrid Strategy

Cars

Honda is executing a significant strategic pivot, abandoning the production of its three "0" series electric vehicles in the United States after incurring $15 billion in losses, to prioritize hybrid technology. The manufacturer has committed to launching at least 15 hybrid models by 2030, with the majority of these units targeted for the North American market. This shift marks a decisive move away from the electric platforms that failed to deliver expected returns, redirecting capital toward hybrid powertrains that promise superior fuel economy compared to existing turbocharged petrol engines, a standard set by the development of a new V6 engine intended for upcoming SUVs and minivans.

Honda ZR-V
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Benespit, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Honda ZR-V

Simultaneously, Volkswagen has identified a structural vulnerability in its compact electric vehicle segment. Thomas Schreyer, the company's chief executive, acknowledged that producing small electric cars has become the most challenging area of the business, despite ongoing cost-sharing strategies. For a brand historically defined by mass-market economics, the inability to maintain competitiveness in this price bracket represents a critical operational risk that directly limits vehicle accessibility for mainstream consumers.

While legacy manufacturers recalibrate their product portfolios, European designers are signaling a return to accessibility and heritage at recent concept premieres. Citroën unveiled a revival of the iconic 2CV, previewing an affordable electric vehicle slated for release in 2028 with a projected price of approximately $17,000, alongside a commercial van variant. In contrast, performance-oriented concepts dominated other displays: Peugeot presented the E-T16, a three-motor electric prototype generating 805 horsepower inspired by Group B rallying, while Alfa Romeo showcased the Cuorerosso equipped with a twin-turbo V6. BMW also displayed the Concept 7 Protection, an armored vehicle designed for low visibility, although production plans for this specific model remain unconfirmed.

Regulatory pressures in the United States are intensifying for autonomous vehicle operators. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has opened an investigation into Tesla robotaxi incidents involving speed limit violations in school zones. The inquiry involves data from approximately 1,000 vehicles from the 2026 model lineup, creating additional compliance hurdles for the scaling of autonomous taxi services. Meanwhile, Geely, the parent company of Volvo, has officially announced its entry into the Canadian market for 2027, though specific model allocations have not yet been disclosed. This configuration of events highlights a widening gap where established players face regulatory scrutiny and strategic re-evaluation, while new entrants prepare to capture emerging market niches across North America.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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