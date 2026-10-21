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White House 2027 tariffs on Canadian-built vehicles threaten Toyota and Honda

Cars

The White House plans to impose elevated taxes on vehicles manufactured in Canada for the U. S. market starting January 1, 2027. This policy shift directly threatens the industrial stability of Toyota and Honda, which together account for more than 75% of Canada's total automotive output. The measure places immediate risk on the assembly lines in Canada that produce the RAV4 and CR-V, two models that consistently lead sales in the U. S. SUV segment.

Завод Ford Explorer
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Завод Ford Explorer

According to Barclays data, the reliance of these Japanese manufacturers on Canadian capacity is substantial. In 2025, approximately 25% of all Honda vehicles sold in the United States and 17% of Toyota models were produced in Canada. Canada's annual output of roughly 1.2 million vehicles supports 427,000 jobs, but the introduction of new tariffs could jeopardize these operations because the products are engineered specifically to meet U. S. regulatory and market requirements. Redirecting this production to other regions presents significant logistical and competitive challenges. Manufacturing facilities in other parts of the world are operating near capacity limits, while Japanese brands are losing market share in Europe, Latin America, and Southeast Asia due to the aggressive expansion of Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers. The U. S. market remains a critical protected enclave for these firms, particularly because Chinese competitors such as BYD are barred from entering that market.

Toyota is responding to this industrial constraint by accelerating its shift of production capacity into the United States. The company has announced investments of up to $10 billion in the North American region over the next five years. A central component of this strategy is the construction of a new plant in Texas, valued at $3.6 billion, which will relocate the assembly of the Tacoma pickup truck from Mexico. This move allows Toyota to internalize the production costs within the tariff-free zone.

Honda's position is more vulnerable. The company is currently grappling with losses in its automotive division and lacks the same financial leverage to quickly offset potential losses from tariff increases or the closure of Canadian assembly lines. Unlike Toyota, Honda does not have an immediate, large-scale in-U.S. capacity expansion ready to absorb the production currently based in Canada, leaving it exposed to the full impact of the proposed fiscal changes.

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Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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