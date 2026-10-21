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Germany Mandates Tesla to Rename 'Full Self-Driving' to 'Assisted Driving'

Cars

The German Ministry of Transport has compelled Tesla to rename its advanced driver-assistance suite in the European market. The feature previously marketed as "Full Self Driving" (FSD) will now be designated as "Assisted Driving," a shift that fundamentally alters the legal and operational framing of the technology within the jurisdiction.

15-05-23-Berlin-Sachsendamm-Tesla-RalfR-N3S 7354
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ральф Ролечек is licensed under GFDL 1.2
15-05-23-Berlin-Sachsendamm-Tesla-RalfR-N3S 7354

The regulatory intervention centers on the distinction between autonomy and assistance. According to the ministry, the term "Full Self Driving" creates a misleading impression of the vehicle's capabilities, suggesting a level of independence that the hardware and software cannot sustain. In practice, the system does not replace the driver; rather, it manages specific mechanical tasks-such as acceleration, braking, and steering-while requiring the human operator to remain fully vigilant and capable of immediate intervention.

The Boundary Between Support and Control

By redefining the system as "Assisted Driving," regulators are clarifying the chain of responsibility. The safety promise of the technology depends entirely on the condition that the driver remains the primary actor in the control loop. This distinction ensures that the user understands the system as a tool for reducing workload rather than a substitute for human judgment and situational awareness.

This approach in Europe stands in contrast to the United States, where Tesla continues to use the "Full Self Driving (Supervised)" branding. While the U. S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has launched numerous investigations into fatal incidents and traffic violations linked to FSD, American authorities have not mandated a comprehensive rebranding of the suite.

However, industry analysts suggest that a change in nomenclature does not inherently improve the physical safety of the vehicle. Professor Missy Cummings of George Mason University has noted that renaming the software does not resolve the underlying technical challenges or negate the necessity of ongoing safety probes. While Tesla and Elon Musk have criticized European regulators for delaying the approval of autopilot systems in the EU, the German mandate prioritizes the alignment of marketing claims with the actual physical limits of the technology.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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