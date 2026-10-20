World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russian brands to overtake Chinese rivals in 2026 car market share

Cars

The balance of power in the Russian new passenger car market is poised for a fundamental shift by the end of 2026. According to a forecast from Sergei Tselykov, head of the analytical agency Avtostat, domestic brands are projected to overtake Chinese competitors for the first time in a long period, capturing 43% of sales volume against 41% for Chinese marques.

Lada Iskra TMS
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Retired electrician, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Lada Iskra TMS

This projection suggests that the current marginal advantage held by Chinese manufacturers will erode in the remaining months of the year. Data for January through July indicates a near-tie in market share, with Chinese brands accounting for 40.9% of sales and Russian producers for 40.6%-a difference of merely 0.3 percentage points. The competitive gap is so narrow that the outcome of the leadership battle depends on minor fluctuations in the final quarter.

Despite the projected shift in aggregate market share, the internal hierarchy within each national bloc remains stable. Lada continues to dominate the Russian segment, while Haval maintains its position as the leading Chinese brand. The potential reversal in overall market leadership signals a significant transformation in consumer preferences and the structure of vehicle supply, marking a turning point in the competition between localized and imported production platforms.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Pajero 2026: The Trade-Off Between Heavier Mass and Proven Off-Road Pedigree
Auto
Pajero 2026: The Trade-Off Between Heavier Mass and Proven Off-Road Pedigree
Gulf diesel disruption: Russia accelerates export restart to Turkey
Business
Gulf diesel disruption: Russia accelerates export restart to Turkey
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Popular
Starshield Restrictions Spark Row: Ukraine President Accuses U.S. of Sabotage

U.S. officials deny issuing any orders to limit the network, while Zelenskyy states the disruptions have hindered Ukraine's ability to intercept Russian weapons.

Starshield Restrictions Spark Row: Ukraine President Accuses U.S. of Sabotage
The German Engine: Once Unstoppable, Now Stalled
The German Engine: Once Unstoppable, Now Stalled
Gulf diesel disruption: Russia accelerates export restart to Turkey
Wolves Enter Residential Areas as Habitat Loss Forces Migration
Why Sitting Is Worse for Varicose Veins Than Exercise Alexander Artamonov From Soviet-era UAZ to Aurus limousines: Russian cars used by foreign leaders Andrey Mihayloff 2027 Holiday Nail Designs: Muted Palettes and Structural Finishes Margarita Kicherova
Eating 50g of processed meat daily raises heart disease risk by 42%
Why the V6's Rough Reputation Is a Legacy of Cost-Cutting Geometry, Not Physics
Arctic sea ice melt season stopped lengthening after 2010
Arctic sea ice melt season stopped lengthening after 2010
Last materials
Brown Denim Adjusts Outfit Tone Without Changing Silhouette
From Soviet-era UAZ to Aurus limousines: Russian cars used by foreign leaders
Which Meats Are Safe for Domestic Cats
2027 Holiday Nail Designs: Muted Palettes and Structural Finishes
Dog Memory Relies on Motivation, Not Just Time
Lemon Yellow Peony: Itoh Hybrid's Golden Bloom Secrets Revealed
Rixos Premium Magawish in Hurghada: Five-star construction noise and flickering lights
Frozen Giants' Bounty: Siberian Mammoth Remains Transform Global Ivory Markets
26 Million Votes for an Action Star: How Filipino Voters Prioritize Fame Over Experience
Federal Scholarship Tax Credit Expands to Tutoring and Summer School for Public Schools
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.