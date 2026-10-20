Russian brands to overtake Chinese rivals in 2026 car market share

The balance of power in the Russian new passenger car market is poised for a fundamental shift by the end of 2026. According to a forecast from Sergei Tselykov, head of the analytical agency Avtostat, domestic brands are projected to overtake Chinese competitors for the first time in a long period, capturing 43% of sales volume against 41% for Chinese marques.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Retired electrician, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Lada Iskra TMS

This projection suggests that the current marginal advantage held by Chinese manufacturers will erode in the remaining months of the year. Data for January through July indicates a near-tie in market share, with Chinese brands accounting for 40.9% of sales and Russian producers for 40.6%-a difference of merely 0.3 percentage points. The competitive gap is so narrow that the outcome of the leadership battle depends on minor fluctuations in the final quarter.

Despite the projected shift in aggregate market share, the internal hierarchy within each national bloc remains stable. Lada continues to dominate the Russian segment, while Haval maintains its position as the leading Chinese brand. The potential reversal in overall market leadership signals a significant transformation in consumer preferences and the structure of vehicle supply, marking a turning point in the competition between localized and imported production platforms.