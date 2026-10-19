AvtoVAZ Begins Daily Production of LADA Azimut Crossover for Russian Market

AvtoVAZ has transitioned from prototype assembly to the production of marketable inventory for the LADA Azimut, a family-oriented crossover designed for the Russian market. The shift toward daily output marks the final preparation stage before the official sales launch, with the factory focusing on scaling volume to prevent initial supply shortages.

Photo: Own work by Retired electrician, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Lada Azimut

Structural Integrity and Corrosion Resistance

The vehicle's physical architecture begins with 200 new stamping dies. In automotive manufacturing, the age of the tooling directly dictates the precision of the body panels; new dies minimize geometric deviations, which manifests for the driver as consistent panel gaps and a square chassis.

To address the chemical aggression of winter road salts, the Azimut utilizes a multi-stage material strategy. External panels are formed from pre-galvanized steel to inhibit oxidation at the site of stone chips. Internally, the structure employs higher-gauge steel to increase torsional rigidity and crashworthiness. While the chassis relies on over 5,000 conventional weld points, the engineers have introduced laser welding at critical junctions. This creates a deeper, more continuous bond than traditional spot welding, reducing the likelihood of structural fatigue over time.

Surface Preservation and Sealing

The protection mechanism extends beyond the raw steel. The body undergoes a full immersion process in a cataphoresis primer bath, ensuring that the protective layer reaches internal cavities and recessed areas that spray-painting cannot access. This is supplemented by sealant on the seams and an anti-gravel coating on the underbody to protect against mechanical abrasion.

The final barrier against hidden oxidation is the application of hot wax to concealed cavities. This fills the void between the outer and inner panels, preventing moisture accumulation in areas where the owner cannot perform manual inspections.

Assembly Logistics and Validation

Production is centralized on a 900-meter assembly line utilizing a "Just-in-Time" (JIT) logistics system. By pairing each vehicle chassis with a pre-configured kit of components-ranging from the specific powertrain to trim-level electronics-the factory reduces assembly errors associated with complex configuration options.

Before leaving the plant, the Azimut is subjected to three specific physical stressors to validate the assembly quality:

Dynamic Testing: The powertrain and electronic systems are verified on test benches to ensure they meet performance specifications.

The powertrain and electronic systems are verified on test benches to ensure they meet performance specifications. Vibration Analysis: Vehicles are driven over irregular surfaces to identify "squeaks and rattles," ensuring the interior trim is securely fastened.

Vehicles are driven over irregular surfaces to identify "squeaks and rattles," ensuring the interior trim is securely fastened. Hermeticity Testing: A rain chamber uses high-pressure water jets to simulate extreme weather, verifying that seals in the cabin and luggage compartment are watertight.