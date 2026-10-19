World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

AvtoVAZ Begins Daily Production of LADA Azimut Crossover for Russian Market

Cars

AvtoVAZ has transitioned from prototype assembly to the production of marketable inventory for the LADA Azimut, a family-oriented crossover designed for the Russian market. The shift toward daily output marks the final preparation stage before the official sales launch, with the factory focusing on scaling volume to prevent initial supply shortages.

Lada Azimut
Photo: Own work by Retired electrician, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Lada Azimut

Structural Integrity and Corrosion Resistance

The vehicle's physical architecture begins with 200 new stamping dies. In automotive manufacturing, the age of the tooling directly dictates the precision of the body panels; new dies minimize geometric deviations, which manifests for the driver as consistent panel gaps and a square chassis.

To address the chemical aggression of winter road salts, the Azimut utilizes a multi-stage material strategy. External panels are formed from pre-galvanized steel to inhibit oxidation at the site of stone chips. Internally, the structure employs higher-gauge steel to increase torsional rigidity and crashworthiness. While the chassis relies on over 5,000 conventional weld points, the engineers have introduced laser welding at critical junctions. This creates a deeper, more continuous bond than traditional spot welding, reducing the likelihood of structural fatigue over time.

Surface Preservation and Sealing

The protection mechanism extends beyond the raw steel. The body undergoes a full immersion process in a cataphoresis primer bath, ensuring that the protective layer reaches internal cavities and recessed areas that spray-painting cannot access. This is supplemented by sealant on the seams and an anti-gravel coating on the underbody to protect against mechanical abrasion.

The final barrier against hidden oxidation is the application of hot wax to concealed cavities. This fills the void between the outer and inner panels, preventing moisture accumulation in areas where the owner cannot perform manual inspections.

Assembly Logistics and Validation

Production is centralized on a 900-meter assembly line utilizing a "Just-in-Time" (JIT) logistics system. By pairing each vehicle chassis with a pre-configured kit of components-ranging from the specific powertrain to trim-level electronics-the factory reduces assembly errors associated with complex configuration options.

Before leaving the plant, the Azimut is subjected to three specific physical stressors to validate the assembly quality:

  • Dynamic Testing: The powertrain and electronic systems are verified on test benches to ensure they meet performance specifications.
  • Vibration Analysis: Vehicles are driven over irregular surfaces to identify "squeaks and rattles," ensuring the interior trim is securely fastened.
  • Hermeticity Testing: A rain chamber uses high-pressure water jets to simulate extreme weather, verifying that seals in the cabin and luggage compartment are watertight.
See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Arctic sea ice melt season stopped lengthening after 2010
Science
Arctic sea ice melt season stopped lengthening after 2010
Wolves Enter Residential Areas as Habitat Loss Forces Migration
Animal
Wolves Enter Residential Areas as Habitat Loss Forces Migration
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
Popular
Screw piles bridge the permafrost to open a 3 km trail in Chukotka

The Tirkitytira trail in Anadyr is set to become Chukotka's longest ecological path, but its 2027 opening reflects the engineering precision required to keep the deck cool over living permafrost.

Screw piles bridge the permafrost to open a 3 km trail in Chukotka
Thick Fish Soup with Sea Bream and Salmon
Thick Fish Soup with Sea Bream and Salmon
Arctic sea ice melt season stopped lengthening after 2010
The Fold That Defines This Apple Cake's Texture
The German Engine: Once Unstoppable, Now Stalled Andrey Mihayloff The Fold That Defines This Apple Cake's Texture Marina Lebedeva Screw piles bridge the permafrost to open a 3 km trail in Chukotka Alex Naumov
Wolves Enter Residential Areas as Habitat Loss Forces Migration
Roasted Beet Salad with Avocado and Pear: A Make-Ahead Assembly
Russian Researchers Install Direct Tracking Sensors in China's Momoge Reserve
Russian Researchers Install Direct Tracking Sensors in China's Momoge Reserve
Last materials
Bolton council to decide proposal for 49 homes on Farnworth car hire site
The German Engine: Once Unstoppable, Now Stalled
79% of private renters in Blaenau Gwent face rental shortfalls as LHA remains frozen
AvtoVAZ Begins Daily Production of LADA Azimut Crossover for Russian Market
Flying Grille Deflectors: GMC Sierra 1500 Under Investigation for Road Hazard
Chokeberry paste: the sugar secret that unlocked year-round health
Korean diplomat urges police to boost patrols in Angeles City Koreatown
Quantum Control Errors: When 5 Qubits Speak, Precision Suffers
Singapore restricts APP green certification pending fire evidence
Philippine Defense Secretary rejects 'troublemaker' label, citing strict adherence to UNCLOS
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.