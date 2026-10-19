Flying Grille Deflectors: GMC Sierra 1500 Under Investigation for Road Hazard

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has opened an investigation into more than 535,000 GMC Sierra 1500 pickup trucks from the 2022-2024 model years. The probe centers on a specific failure: the detachment of upper radiator grille deflectors while the vehicle is in motion.

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The Mechanism of Failure

The issue is isolated to vehicles equipped with chrome deflectors introduced during the 2022 model year refresh. Trucks with non-chrome grilles utilize a different structural design and have not exhibited this particular failure. The physics of the fault involves the deflector separating from the front bodywork under the pressure of the oncoming airstream during normal driving conditions.

Once the component detaches, the airflow can propel the deflector toward the windshield, potentially causing the glass to crack. Beyond the direct physical damage, the sudden appearance of a detached part in the driver's line of sight may trigger abrupt braking or erratic steering maneuvers, increasing the risk of a collision.

Evaluating the Remediation

The investigation is complicated by the fact that a portion of the affected fleet had already undergone a recall campaign (25V-060), during which dealers reinforced the deflector mounting points. However, data suggests a gap between the intended repair and actual performance: of 118 reported complaints, 21 occurred in vehicles that had already received the reinforcement.

This discrepancy suggests two possibilities: either the reinforcement procedure was inconsistently applied, or the mechanical stress exerted by dynamic road loads exceeds the structural capacity of the strengthened mounting points. The critical check now is to determine whether the failure in "repaired" vehicles stems from a failure of the reinforcement itself or a failure in the installation process.

Current Status

The NHTSA is currently determining if this is a systemic defect and whether the initial repair procedure is sufficient to ensure safety. Owners of 2022-2024 GMC Sierra 1500 models with chrome grilles are advised to verify their VIN through the NHTSA portal and contact an authorized dealer to confirm the safety status of their vehicle.