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Toyota V35A Engine Teardown Reveals Thermal Warping, Not Lubrication Blockage

Cars

The ongoing investigation into failures of Toyota's V35A 3.5L V6 engine continues to yield conflicting evidence. A detailed teardown of the third known faulty unit, performed by the specialist channel "I Do Cars," reveals a mechanical failure pattern that diverges significantly from the immediate catastrophic wear observed in previous cases. While earlier engines exhibited massive metal debris clogging oil galleries, this instance presents a more nuanced problem involving thermal stress and sealing integrity, leaving the definitive root cause unresolved.

Toyota car, Start-Stop button
Photo: commons.wikimedia by Johntorcasio, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Toyota car, Start-Stop button

Initial inspection of the engine revealed that while the exterior appeared intact, the internal state told a different story. The water pump was found to be obstructed by deposits and corrosive residue, raising early concerns about the cooling system's efficiency. As disassembly progressed to the camshafts, signs of anomalous wear were noted, though these did not immediately point to a single failure mode.

Thermal Deformation and Sealing Failures

The critical diagnostic evidence emerged during the removal of the cylinder heads. Technicians encountered significant resistance when extracting internal fasteners, with one bolt breaking under the load of the tool. This mechanical stress, combined with the presence of antifreeze residue on the head gaskets, pointed toward a loss of internal seal. Direct measurement confirmed that the cylinder head had undergone thermal warping, a distortion caused by uneven heating and cooling.

Further inspection of the oil pan revealed a mixture of metal shavings and coolant in the lubricant. This cross-contamination confirms an internal breach where the sealing boundaries between the combustion/cooling systems and the lubrication system failed. The presence of coolant in the oil is a definitive indicator of a major seal failure, likely exacerbated by the warped head.

Unresolved Causal Mechanisms

However, the teardown did not produce a uniform diagnosis. When the block was opened, the crankshaft remained relatively clean, showing only irregular wear on the thrust bearing. Crucially, a borescope examination of the oil galleries found no evidence of the large burrs or manufacturing defects that characterized the "dead" engines in prior reports.

This discrepancy creates a diagnostic fork in the road. The observed thermal warping and coolant ingress could be the primary failure mechanism, suggesting a design flaw in heat management or gasket durability. Alternatively, these symptoms could be secondary consequences of an as-yet-unidentified defect. The fact that this engine came from a 2025 model year, while the previously analyzed units with obvious lubrication blockages were from 2026 models, suggests that the issue is not a single, uniform manufacturing error across all units.

At this stage, no single physical link ties these varied failures into one coherent chain. The absence of a universal defect in the oil passages in this specific case means that further analysis of additional failed engines is required to distinguish between isolated thermal events and a systemic component failure.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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