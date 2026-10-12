JSW Combat Swaps Jetour T2 ICE for Hybrid Powertrain

JSW Motors is entering the Indian crossover market with the Combat, a vehicle based on the Jetour T2. While the chassis and body remain identical to the version previously sold in Russia, the Indian model replaces the traditional internal combustion engine with a hybrid powertrain to better align with local market demands and regulatory environments.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Milhouse35, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Jetour T2

The Hybrid Mechanism and Performance

The core engineering shift in the Combat is the transition to a parallel hybrid system. It combines a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine with two electric motors, producing a combined output of 360 hp and 610 Nm of torque. Power delivery is managed through a 3-speed transmission and supported by a battery pack exceeding 18 kWh.

This configuration moves the vehicle from a purely fuel-dependent range to a dual-mode operation. The electric component allows for approximately 90 km of pure EV range, which is critical for urban efficiency. When combining both energy sources, the total range extends to roughly 1,100 km. The trade-off for this increased complexity and battery weight is the ability to maintain high torque at low speeds while significantly reducing fuel consumption over long distances.

Physical Dimensions and Capability

The structural integrity of the Jetour T2 platform is preserved in the Combat. The vehicle maintains a ground clearance of 220 mm, supported by a 2,800 mm wheelbase. With a total length of 4,785 mm and a width of 2,006 mm, the geometry is designed for a balance between interior volume and off-road approach angles.

The interior remains a carry-over from the original design, centering on a 15.6-inch touchscreen and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. Practical utility is augmented by a 540-degree camera system, providing a comprehensive view of the vehicle's perimeter for navigating tight or uneven terrain.

Production and Strategic Integration

JSW Motors is employing a CKD (Complete Knock-Down) assembly strategy. Chery provides the kits, which are then assembled locally in India. This allows JSW to bypass high import tariffs on finished vehicles while establishing the infrastructure for future localization of components.

This operational model coincides with JSW's expanding portfolio, including a separate joint venture with Volkswagen. While the Combat relies on Chinese engineering via Chery, the use of shared assembly facilities creates a logistical overlap between JSW's partnership with Chinese providers and its upcoming European collaborations.