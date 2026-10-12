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TENET T4L 4WD Launch Set to Challenge Haval Jolion on Space and Transmission Tech

Cars

The landscape of affordable crossover sales in Russia is set to shift as the TENET T4L, manufactured on the former Volkswagen plant in Kaluga, prepares to receive a four-wheel-drive system. This addition addresses a specific gap in the model's current offering and positions it as a direct competitor to the long-standing segment leader, the Haval Jolion, for buyers who prioritize traction without necessarily seeking a larger vehicle.

Tenet Plus L6
Photo: Press service Tenet Plus is licensed under public domain
Tenet Plus L6

Although the T4L entered the market only in May 2024, it has already secured the third spot in the sales rankings for crossovers in Russia, a notable achievement given that all current units are equipped with front-wheel drive. The manufacturer plans to close this capability gap by introducing a 4x4 variant to dealer networks by the end of 2026. This update involves more than just adding a transfer case; it includes a significant transmission overhaul. The current six-speed robotized manual will be replaced by a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT7), which is expected to improve shift smoothness and highway fuel efficiency. The powertrain itself remains unchanged, retaining the 1.5-liter turbocharged engine with 147 hp, a configuration that balances sufficient power for the vehicle's size with a manageable tax burden. The new intelligent I-4WD system is designed to enhance stability on icy surfaces and provide better grip for light off-road excursions or access to rural properties.

Practicality and Spatial Trade-offs

The T4L occupies a middle ground between compact and mid-size crossovers, offering a length exceeding 4.5 meters. This results in a spacious cabin and a cargo area with a maximum capacity of 1,500 liters when the rear seats are folded. For buyers in Russia, the vehicle is already well-suited to local conditions in its base form, featuring a ground clearance of 203 mm that handles high curbs comfortably. A comprehensive winter package, including heated windshields, steering wheels, and windshield nozzles, is standard, reducing the need for expensive add-ons to ensure year-round usability.

Financial Comparison and Market Position

The decisive factor for many buyers remains the price-to-feature ratio. Currently, the front-wheel-drive TENET T4L starts at approximately 2,259,000 rubles, while the Haval Jolion 4WD begins at 2,450,000 rubles. The upcoming all-wheel-drive TENET T4L is estimated to be priced around 2,700,000 rubles. If this projection holds, the T4L would remain slightly more expensive than the entry-level Jolion but offers more interior space and a newer platform derived from Chery, with full-cycle production including welding and painting in Kaluga.

For pragmatic family drivers, the choice often comes down to whether the extra size and status of the larger TENET T7 are necessary or if the T4L's dimensions are sufficient. The introduction of 4WD to the T4L removes the primary objection against choosing it over the Jolion, offering comparable traction and a more spacious environment. However, buyers must weigh the projected price premium against the tangible benefits of the larger interior and the newer transmission technology, recognizing that the attractive base price of the current FWD model does not include the drivetrain capabilities that many in the Russian climate require.

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Editor Alexander Shtorm
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