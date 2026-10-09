Volkswagen Recalls 1,109 ID. Polos Over Passenger Seatbelt Anchor Torque Error

Days after launching sales of the ID. Polo, Volkswagen initiated a recall of 1,109 units following a production error that compromises the passenger-side front seatbelt anchor.

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The issue is strictly assembly-related, not a design flaw. Engineers at the Spanish plant identified that the belt anchor bolt on the front passenger pillar may not have been tightened to the correct specification during final assembly. This specific condition affects the physical linkage of the restraint system. In a frontal collision, if the anchor is not secure, the seatbelt cannot generate the necessary lateral force to keep the occupant seated. Consequently, the occupant remains subject to inertial forces against the dashboard or windshield, regardless of the vehicle's airbag deployment.

The seatbelt mechanism functions as an integrated system involving pretensioners and load limiters. Pretensioners remove slack from the webbing instantly upon impact detection, pinning the occupant to the seat back. Load limiters then modulate the tension to prevent excessive force on the ribs. If the upper anchor point is loose or misaligned, the geometry of this tension path fails. The pretensioners may fire, but the webbing will not hold the occupant in the intended crash position. This is a direct mechanical failure of the restraint's ability to manage momentum.

Volkswagen classifies this as a fixable service item. The repair involves verifying the installation and torque specification of the anchor bolts. Because the defect is isolated to the assembly line process at the initial production stage, the fix is procedural rather than structural. However, the timing is significant. The ID. Polo is the flagship of Volkswagen's new entry-level electric architecture, produced in Spain. The same platform and production line will soon support the Cupra Raval and Skoda Epiq. A recall in the first batch of a new platform signals that quality control protocols are still calibrating to the specific tolerances of electric vehicle assembly.

Owners of affected units should check their VIN against the recall database or await dealer notification. Until the repair is completed, the passenger side lacks the full rated retention capability of the restraint system. This is not a software glitch or a sensor error; it is a physical connection that must be verified to ensure the belt functions as engineered.