LADA Azimut Uses Single Control Unit to Run Five Operating Systems for Unified Cockpit

AvtoVAZ has detailed the digital architecture of the LADA Azimut, highlighting a unified cockpit that integrates artificial intelligence without requiring a smartphone connection. The multimedia system consolidates navigation, music streaming, and voice control into a self-contained hardware environment.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Retired electrician, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Lada Azimut

The interface is split across two distinct displays with separate functional roles. The driver-facing screen handles instrument data, including speed, engine RPM, fuel levels, and navigation cues. The central display manages service configuration, media playback, and vehicle function controls. Users can customize the instrument cluster layout by selecting specific widgets and their order, with these settings saved to individual user profiles.

Navigation is powered by the integrated 2GIS application. The system supports offline operation by allowing users to download regional maps, ensuring functionality even without an internet connection. The developers emphasize high route detail and the direct output of navigation commands to the driver's instrument panel.

Music playback is handled by the built-in "Zvuk” service, accessible via the car's standard internet channel. Full access to the service features requires a "SberPrime” subscription or higher tier, with the integration built on Sber's technology.

The core AI-driven voice assistant allows users to plot routes, search for map objects, and control the media player through voice commands. AvtoVAZ positions this as a key feature for reducing manual interaction with the touchscreen.

Physical buttons and knobs are retained for climate control and seat heating. The company argues that keeping these frequent operations off the central menu reduces driver distraction and maintains focus on the road.

Architecturally, the Azimut's digital functions are coordinated by a single control unit running on five operating systems. This node manages the multimedia platform, instrument cluster, cameras, and other vehicle systems in a unified manner.

Serial production began on September 25 at the Tolyatti plant. Initial models are equipped with upgraded atmospheric AvtoVAZ engines: a 1.6-liter unit producing 120 hp and a 1.8-liter unit producing 132 hp. Powertrain options include a six-speed manual transmission and a Chinese-manufactured CVT. A new 150-hp turbocharged engine paired with a conventional automatic transmission is planned for introduction in 2027.

Sales are scheduled to launch in the fourth quarter of this year. Maxim Sokolov, head of AvtoVAZ, stated that pricing will start at the lower end of the corresponding market segment.