World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

LADA Azimut Uses Single Control Unit to Run Five Operating Systems for Unified Cockpit

Cars

AvtoVAZ has detailed the digital architecture of the LADA Azimut, highlighting a unified cockpit that integrates artificial intelligence without requiring a smartphone connection. The multimedia system consolidates navigation, music streaming, and voice control into a self-contained hardware environment.

Lada Azimut
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Retired electrician, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Lada Azimut

The interface is split across two distinct displays with separate functional roles. The driver-facing screen handles instrument data, including speed, engine RPM, fuel levels, and navigation cues. The central display manages service configuration, media playback, and vehicle function controls. Users can customize the instrument cluster layout by selecting specific widgets and their order, with these settings saved to individual user profiles.

Navigation is powered by the integrated 2GIS application. The system supports offline operation by allowing users to download regional maps, ensuring functionality even without an internet connection. The developers emphasize high route detail and the direct output of navigation commands to the driver's instrument panel.

Music playback is handled by the built-in "Zvuk” service, accessible via the car's standard internet channel. Full access to the service features requires a "SberPrime” subscription or higher tier, with the integration built on Sber's technology.

The core AI-driven voice assistant allows users to plot routes, search for map objects, and control the media player through voice commands. AvtoVAZ positions this as a key feature for reducing manual interaction with the touchscreen.

Physical buttons and knobs are retained for climate control and seat heating. The company argues that keeping these frequent operations off the central menu reduces driver distraction and maintains focus on the road.

Architecturally, the Azimut's digital functions are coordinated by a single control unit running on five operating systems. This node manages the multimedia platform, instrument cluster, cameras, and other vehicle systems in a unified manner.

Serial production began on September 25 at the Tolyatti plant. Initial models are equipped with upgraded atmospheric AvtoVAZ engines: a 1.6-liter unit producing 120 hp and a 1.8-liter unit producing 132 hp. Powertrain options include a six-speed manual transmission and a Chinese-manufactured CVT. A new 150-hp turbocharged engine paired with a conventional automatic transmission is planned for introduction in 2027.

Sales are scheduled to launch in the fourth quarter of this year. Maxim Sokolov, head of AvtoVAZ, stated that pricing will start at the lower end of the corresponding market segment.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
A simple trick can make instant coffee taste smoother
Recipes & Food
A simple trick can make instant coffee taste smoother
From M7 to M8: Why the US Army is reworking its troubled rifle
Columnists
From M7 to M8: Why the US Army is reworking its troubled rifle
Soviet cinema perfume: How fragrances from the screen became coveted dreams
History, traditions
Soviet cinema perfume: How fragrances from the screen became coveted dreams
Popular
'General Armageddon' returns? Russia steps up strikes on Ukraine’s bridges

Reports of Sergei Surovikin’s possible return to a combat role have emerged as Russia intensifies strikes on bridges across the Dnipro, fuelling speculation about a broader campaign against Ukraine’s military logistics.

'General Armageddon' returns? Russia steps up strikes on Ukraine’s bridges
Russian gold shipments to Hong Kong skyrocket nearly 300% to $19.75 billion
Russian gold shipments to Hong Kong skyrocket nearly 300% to $19.75 billion
Painless cancer removal breakthrough in US clinics leads to deadly statistics
Blue-collar jobs: The overlooked path to wealth, now in high demand
Soviet cinema perfume: How fragrances from the screen became coveted dreams Margarita Kicherova From M7 to M8: Why the US Army is reworking its troubled rifle Andrey Nikolaev 'General Armageddon' returns? Russia steps up strikes on Ukraine’s bridges Lyuba Lulko
Russia and U.S. explore selling Nord Stream equity to American investors
From M7 to M8: Why the US Army is reworking its troubled rifle
U.S. intercepts 90 fuel shipments bound for sanctioned Cuban entity
U.S. intercepts 90 fuel shipments bound for sanctioned Cuban entity
Last materials
LADA Azimut Uses Single Control Unit to Run Five Operating Systems for Unified Cockpit
The Future of Solar: UNSW's Record-Breaking Cell Achieves Unmatched Stability
Philippine Military Reports Near-Doubling of Chinese Vessel Presence in South China Sea Disputed Zone
Portugal Leaves 90% of Pediatric Palliative Patients Without Support
Africa Credit Rating Agency launches in Port Louis to fill African credit data gap
Finnish regulator halts Google data center construction over deforestation violations
Kyrgyzstan surrogacy-linked company reports an $8.08 million loss
Canadian School Lunches: Province Faces Scrutiny Over Program Mechanics
Indian Government Caps Trade Margins on Non-Scheduled Anti-Cancer Drugs at 30%
Danish pharma innovation: Weight loss trial delivers stunning results
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.