Hyundai Ioniq 3: The £18,495 Electric Hatchback That Undercuts European Rivals

Hyundai Ioniq 3 enters the budget electric hatchback market, positioned against Chinese competitors and established European models. The vehicle's strategy relies on an aggressive price point and design appeal. To support a broader corporate goal of increasing global production by 1.3 million units by 2030, Hyundai plans to launch or re-badge 100 models, with 41 designated for Europe. The Ioniq 3 targets the B-segment, a critical area for attracting new electric vehicle buyers.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Working with a control panel on a modern automotive conveyor

The primary competitive advantage is cost. In the UK, the price drops to £18,495 after applying the full £3,750 government grant for electric vehicles. This pricing structure allows the Ioniq 3 to compete directly with low-cost Chinese brands and exert pressure on European rivals such as the Renault 5, Cupra Raval, and Volkswagen ID Polo. The car features a battery offering a respectable range, particularly in higher-capacity versions, with a focus on driver comfort.

Testing of the final production model took place on roads in Turkey, near the facility assembling the European version. Earlier journalists drove a late pre-production variant and reported favorable impressions. The current evaluation focuses on whether the serial Hyundai Ioniq 3 meets those early expectations and can maintain its position in a market where ownership costs and real-world performance are decisive factors for buyers.