Hyundai Ioniq 3: The £18,495 Electric Hatchback That Undercuts European Rivals

Hyundai Ioniq 3 enters the budget electric hatchback market, positioned against Chinese competitors and established European models. The vehicle's strategy relies on an aggressive price point and design appeal. To support a broader corporate goal of increasing global production by 1.3 million units by 2030, Hyundai plans to launch or re-badge 100 models, with 41 designated for Europe. The Ioniq 3 targets the B-segment, a critical area for attracting new electric vehicle buyers.
The primary competitive advantage is cost. In the UK, the price drops to £18,495 after applying the full £3,750 government grant for electric vehicles. This pricing structure allows the Ioniq 3 to compete directly with low-cost Chinese brands and exert pressure on European rivals such as the Renault 5, Cupra Raval, and Volkswagen ID Polo. The car features a battery offering a respectable range, particularly in higher-capacity versions, with a focus on driver comfort.
Testing of the final production model took place on roads in Turkey, near the facility assembling the European version. Earlier journalists drove a late pre-production variant and reported favorable impressions. The current evaluation focuses on whether the serial Hyundai Ioniq 3 meets those early expectations and can maintain its position in a market where ownership costs and real-world performance are decisive factors for buyers.
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Donald Trump has angrily denied reports that the United States is considering sanctions relief and access to frozen Iranian funds in exchange for nuclear concessions, even as Washington’s broader moves suggest it may be seeking a way to reduce tensions with Tehran.