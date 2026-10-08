Porsche Confirms 718 Boxster and Cayman Will Transition Exclusively to Electric Powertrains by 2028

Porsche has dispelled speculation that the Boxster and Cayman will return with internal combustion engines, confirming at its Capital Markets Day 2026 event that the future of the 718 line lies exclusively with electric powertrains. The new strategic initiative, dubbed "Sportwagenschmiede '35," commits the company to an all-electric rollout for these models, effectively ending rumors of a top-tier six-cylinder flat-engine variant that had circulated since the brand hinted at atmospheric engines in its lineup over a year ago.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by 多多123, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman

Matthias Rauter, Porsche's corporate communications representative, clarified that the production of gasoline-powered 718s was never fully approved. Therefore, the company is not canceling a finalized project but rather finalizing a path that had only ever been considered as a "potential mid-term powertrain portfolio," a phrase used in presentation slides to maintain flexibility. With that ambiguity removed, the decision is now firmly in favor of electric vehicles.

The company plans for 2028 to be the first full production year for the electric Boxster and Cayman, suggesting a debut for the new cars in the following year. This timeline follows a long development cycle; the project was originally announced in early 2022 with sales targeted for the mid-decade. This strategy mirrors that of Audi, whose Concept C, featuring a targa roof, will also be sold exclusively as an electric vehicle. David Schuster of Audi's technical development division confirmed that the car was never designed to accommodate internal combustion engines. The Ingolstadt-based model is scheduled for release in 2027 and will be built on a platform shared across the automotive group, indicating potential commonalities with Porsche's electric lineup.

Despite this specific shift, Porsche is not abandoning internal combustion engines entirely. The new strategy includes continued investment in gasoline motors and plug-in hybrids. In 2028, a new SUV will replace the current Macan, available in both combustion and plug-in hybrid versions. Meanwhile, the classic 911 remains shielded from a full transition to electricity for now. Additionally, the company is set to unveil the Mission S concept on October 15, which will serve as a prototype for a future hypercar positioned above the legendary sports car.