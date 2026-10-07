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Mazda weighs Isuzu vs. Changan platforms for next-gen BT-50

Cars

Mazda has officially confirmed it is beginning work on the next generation of its BT-50 pickup truck, with the manufacturer currently weighing two distinct strategic paths for the vehicle's development. The core of the decision involves determining whether to retain the current technical foundation, which is built on an Isuzu platform, or to transition to an architecture provided by the Chinese automotive group Changan.

Mazda BT-50
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ethan Llamas, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Mazda BT-50

The first option suggests keeping the existing technological base intact. This approach allows Mazda to minimize risks and reduce the costs associated with retooling production lines, although it places a limit on how significantly the truck's technical specifications can be modernized. Conversely, the second scenario involves adopting the underpinnings supplied by Changan. While this choice opens up the potential for a platform refresh and better adaptation to evolving market requirements, it necessitates a review of logistics and manufacturing processes to align with the new partner's specifications.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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