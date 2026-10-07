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Lada Rapan: The 1998 Electric Concept From AVTOVAZ

Cars

In autumn 1998, at the Paris Motor Show, AVTOVAZ presented the Lada Rapan, a concept whose futuristic form stood out among other premieres. The manufacturer recently highlighted this project, which never reached serial production.

According to designer Vladimir Pleshanov, the vehicle's image was born in a dream. This source of inspiration defined the key exterior traits: unusual body plasticity, disc-shaped doors, panoramic glazing, and optical elements that transitioned smoothly into rearview mirrors. Despite its compact dimensions-roughly 3.5 meters in length-the Rapan appeared significantly larger due to visual effects.

Technically, the concept was a full electric vehicle. The traction battery was located under the floor, while a 34-horsepower electric motor provided a range of 90 to 100 kilometers. Initially named ELCar-2000, the project received its final name from the interior: designer Valentina Novikova saw a resemblance between the body forms and Black Sea top shells (rapana).

The interior included one of the boldest engineering features: a steering wheel with a fixed hub. Gauges and control lamps were placed in the upper section, while the airbag was positioned in the lower part. This solution was implemented in the production Citroën C4 several years after the Rapan's creation.

Work on the project began in the mid-1990s. After several years of development, the car was brought to a working condition and shown to the public in Paris. The concept attracted attention from automotive press and even appeared on Italian television. No task was set for the serial release of the Rapan. The only surviving specimen is now located in the AVTOVAZ museum, demonstrating the engineering and design potential of the Tolyatti team during that period.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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