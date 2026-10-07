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Four Mechanical Causes of Uneven Tire Wear

Cars

Roman Timashov, the after-sales service director at the Altufyevo dealership, identifies a mechanical disconnect between the tire and the road as the primary driver of accelerated, uneven wear. He points to four specific factors where standard operating conditions break down, causing the rubber to erode in predictable patterns rather than uniformly.

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Photo: wikimedia by Ken T1381, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
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Incorrect tire pressure is the most common culprit. It dictates the geometry of the contact patch. When pressure is too high, the tire's shoulder lifts slightly, forcing the center of the tread to bear the full load and wear down faster. Conversely, low pressure allows the sidewalls to bulge outward under load, shifting the contact area to the edges and accelerating wear in those specific zones.

Misalignment and suspension faults form the second critical factor. When the wheel angles deviate from specification, the load distribution shifts. Instead of spreading across the entire tread surface, the force concentrates on the shoulders. This results in significant one-sided wear, serving as a direct physical indicator that the components responsible for steering geometry are no longer within tolerance.

Operating tires outside their designated temperature range is the third factor. Using winter compounds in positive temperatures physically degrades the material faster than its designed lifespan. The soft rubber intended for cold conditions loses traction on warm asphalt, compromising braking distance and handling stability. The mismatch between the compound's viscosity and the road surface temperature leads to rapid, uneven degradation.

The fourth factor involves maintenance and storage errors, specifically improper wheel balancing and incorrect tire storage. Imbalance creates cyclic vibrations during driving that strike specific points on the tread repeatedly, knocking out rubber chunks prematurely. Similarly, storing tires incorrectly deforms the internal cord and rubber mixture, reducing the tire's ability to distribute load evenly when it returns to service.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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