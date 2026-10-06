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New Lada Azimut is being put to the test: Two African elephants’ worth of pressure

Cars

During testing at the AvtoVAZ plant, the body of the new LADA Azimut crossover withstood a force of up to 10 tons. A specialized loading device penetrated the door zone to a depth of 46 centimeters. This load, comparable to the weight of two adult African elephants or six to seven passenger cars, is designed to verify the ability of the load-bearing structure to maintain its specified geometry under extreme conditions.

Lada Azimut
Photo: Own work by Retired electrician, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Lada Azimut

The company also disclosed the use of laser welding in the assembly of the production model's body. The largest tooling in the plant's history was employed for stamping metal elements and molding plastic components. Specific attention was paid to testing the durability of electronic systems, including the side window heating feature, against electromagnetic fields.

Tests are ongoing for prospective versions of the LADA Azimut equipped with a turbocharged engine and a hybrid powertrain with a combined output of approximately 500 horsepower. Anton Alikhanov, the head of Russia's Ministry of Industry and Trade, has already tested the hybrid variant. Mass production of the crossover began on September 25. The model enters the assembly line with two atmospheric engines: a 120-horsepower 1.6-liter unit and a 132-horsepower 1.8-liter unit, both paired with a six-speed manual transmission and a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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