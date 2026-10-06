Why the 945 kg Suzuki Swift outdrives the Seat Ibiza and Vauxhall Corsa

In an automotive landscape increasingly defined by muted palettes and calculated restraint, a handful of budget superminis still manage to evoke a sense of unrestrained joy. Three such models- the Vauxhall Corsa, Seat Ibiza, and Suzuki Swift-represent a direct link to the optimism of the 1990s, when inexpensive metal and straightforward engineering were the norm. All three are manual cars priced around £20,000, standing as a tangible counterpoint to the electric vehicles that often use the promise of similar interactions as a marketing hook.

Photo: Wikipedia by Luftfahrrad, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Suzuki Grand Vitara

The comparison was sparked by the Seat Ibiza, which recently underwent its second facelift in an attempt to regain relevance in the buyer's mind. Yet the automotive landscape is shifting rapidly; shortly after photography for this test was completed, the Volkswagen Group announced its "Future Plan 2030,” which effectively signals the phase-out of the Seat brand by 2029 in favor of focusing resources on Cupra. Despite this corporate upheaval, the specific Ibiza tested here, finished in Hypnotic Yellow, appears as fresh as the 2017 original, distinguished by a reworked grille and slim headlamps.

The Vauxhall Corsa enters the lineup at £20,590 in its base "Yes” specification. It remains a top-10 seller in the UK, maintaining its position despite the surge in SUV popularity. Under the hood, it houses the most powerful engine in the group: a 1.2-liter turbocharged three-cylinder producing 99 hp. It is the only vehicle in this trio equipped with a six-speed manual transmission, achieving 0-60 mph (0-100 km/h) in 11.2 seconds.

The Seat Ibiza starts at £21,610 in SE trim, with the test car specified as SE Technology. Its 1.0-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine delivers 94 hp and is paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. The manufacturer claims a 0-60 mph sprint time of 11.0 seconds.

The Suzuki Swift is the most affordable option, with a base price of £16,499 and the test model in Ultra trim priced at £17,599. It features an 81 hp 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine with a mild-hybrid system, a five-speed manual transmission, and a 0-60 mph time of 12.5 seconds. Its defining characteristic is its weight: at just 945 kg, it is the lightest car in the group.

Behind the wheel, the Seat Ibiza offers a tangible connection to its heritage. While this is the fifth generation rather than the second, it retains the essence of the design originally created with student budgets. The powertrain is not the most dynamic, and the gear levers are long, but the control over the trajectory allows for faster, more confident cornering than with any automatic transmission. The shift knob is circular with a rubber rim; the movement is weighted and pleasant, though it requires precision due to the narrow torque band.

The steering is balanced, if predictable, though the body may feel stiff on rough roads at speed. For those seeking more driving thrills, the FR version with 114 hp is the recommended upgrade, yet this simpler variant has its own appeal: straightforward digital instruments, a user-friendly center console, and physical dials for the air conditioning.

The Vauxhall Corsa offers more equipment for the money, including a heated steering wheel and seats, as well as piano-black trim elements. Launched in 2019 and receiving one facelift, it does not look dated, but rather practical. Physical climate buttons and a mechanical handbrake maintain a tangible connection to the driving experience.

The steering is softer and less precise than the Ibiza's, although a Sport mode can stiffen the response. It is a car that allows the driver to relax without losing control. Highway dynamics are improved by the sixth gear, which keeps engine revs lower. In corners, it demands more conscious management, reacting to braking with a delayed oversteer. Rear space is tight, but the front seats hold the driver securely. The Corsa is a friendly, simple, all-round car, though it lacks the spark that distinguishes its rivals.

The Suzuki Swift stands out for its boldness and analog nature. Its exterior and interior appear bolder than its European counterparts. The cabin is taller and the seating position more vertical, which initially suggests less dynamic handling. However, its lightweight construction-194 kg lighter than the Ibiza-immediately proves otherwise in the first corner. The Swift feels livelier than the Ibiza and more precise than the Corsa.

The dashboard features analog needles with red indicators, buttons to disable driver assistance systems and even ESP, and a compact shifter with a short throw. This creates a sense of direct contact with the machine. Despite lower power output, the mild-hybrid system and low weight compensate for the difference.

The engine sounds cheerful and confident at high revs. The brakes are functional, though the pedal feel is poor; this is less critical since the car rarely requires hard braking before a corner. This reflects a Japanese approach where analog enjoyment is valued over artificial luxury, a spirit akin to the Mazda MX-5. The Swift is the most efficient (64.2 mpg), reliable, and capable of carrying four adults while remaining the most agile car in the group.

Spec SUZUKI SWIFT 1.2 HYBRID ULTRA SEAT IBIZA 1.0 TSI SE TECHNOLOGY VAUXHALL CORSA 1.2 TURBO YES Rating 4 out of 5 4 out of 5 3.5 out of 5 Price £16,499 (Test: £17,599) £21,610 (Test: £22,880) £20,590 (Test: £21,240) Engine Inline 3-cyl, 1197cc, petrol + 12V ISG Inline 3-cyl, 999cc, turbo, petrol Inline 3-cyl, 1199cc, turbo, petrol Power 81 hp @ 5700 rpm 94 hp @ 5000-5500 rpm 99 hp @ 5000 rpm Torque 112 Nm @ 4500 rpm 175 Nm @ 1600-3500 rpm 205 Nm @ 1750 rpm Transmission 5-speed manual, FWD 5-speed manual, FWD 6-speed manual, FWD Curb Weight 945 kg 1139 kg 1105 kg 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) 12.5 sec 11.0 sec 11.2 sec Top Speed 166 km/h 190 km/h 195 km/h Efficiency 64.2 mpg (~45.7 L/100km) 55.4 mpg (~53.3 L/100km) 54.3 mpg (~54.5 L/100km) CO₂ / Tax 99 g/km, 25% 115 g/km, 29% 117 g/km, 29%

Verdict: The Suzuki Swift takes first place. It is lighter, more agile, more efficient, and surprisingly capable of more than it appears at first glance. The Seat Ibiza secures second place: it is attractive and well-handled, though its interior is more restrained. The Vauxhall Corsa comes third: the fastest and most mature, fitting easily into daily life, but lacking in emotional resonance.