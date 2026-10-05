Saidou Technology has launched Aiva, a new automotive brand backed by Seres, positioning artificial intelligence not as a supplementary feature but as the central mechanism governing vehicle functions and powertrain components.
The Aiva ME7 crossover incorporates specific biomimetic design cues, including a front bumper styled after a shark fin and a rear spoiler resembling that of a whale. The primary technical differentiation lies in the Smart Light Eyes, a lighting system designed for communicative signaling rather than standard illumination. This structure mimics the biological eye to achieve visual transparency and layering.
Functionally, the headlight assembly contains a matrix of individually addressable LEDs controlled by electronic systems. This architecture allows the optics to alter luminous characteristics, signal faults, and respond to driver gestures, effectively enabling non-verbal interaction with the surrounding environment.
The Aiva ME7 is available in two powertrain configurations: an all-electric variant with an approximate range of 700 kilometers and a hybrid model offering approximately 1,200 kilometers of total range. Detailed technical specifications for the crossover remain undisclosed at this time.
Production operates independently of Huawei, although Seres also manufactures the Aito brand, which utilizes Huawei equipment. CATL serves as the battery supplier for the Aiva project, with market launch scheduled for 2027.
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Women aged 55+ outnumber men 60+ by 2.5 times, with only 26 men aged 95-99 versus 191 women, while the cohort of women aged 25-29 is just 14,695 compared to 28,553 aged 35-39.