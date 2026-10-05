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Saidou Launches Aiva Brand, Integrating AI as Central Vehicle Mechanism

Cars

Saidou Technology has launched Aiva, a new automotive brand backed by Seres, positioning artificial intelligence not as a supplementary feature but as the central mechanism governing vehicle functions and powertrain components.

AITO M5
Photo: Wikipedia by Joraking9824, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
AITO M5

The Aiva ME7 crossover incorporates specific biomimetic design cues, including a front bumper styled after a shark fin and a rear spoiler resembling that of a whale. The primary technical differentiation lies in the Smart Light Eyes, a lighting system designed for communicative signaling rather than standard illumination. This structure mimics the biological eye to achieve visual transparency and layering.

Functionally, the headlight assembly contains a matrix of individually addressable LEDs controlled by electronic systems. This architecture allows the optics to alter luminous characteristics, signal faults, and respond to driver gestures, effectively enabling non-verbal interaction with the surrounding environment.

The Aiva ME7 is available in two powertrain configurations: an all-electric variant with an approximate range of 700 kilometers and a hybrid model offering approximately 1,200 kilometers of total range. Detailed technical specifications for the crossover remain undisclosed at this time.

Production operates independently of Huawei, although Seres also manufactures the Aito brand, which utilizes Huawei equipment. CATL serves as the battery supplier for the Aiva project, with market launch scheduled for 2027.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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