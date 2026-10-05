Chinese automakers set massive presence for 2026 Paris Motor Show

Twenty Chinese automotive brands are scheduled to exhibit at the Paris Motor Show from October 12 to 18, marking a significant push into the European market. According to CarsNewsChina, the event will serve as a primary launchpad for several new models, ranging from compact city cars to high-performance luxury SUVs.

Photo: Wikipedia by JustAnotherCarDesigner, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Geely Monjaro

Key Model Launches and Technical Specifications

The exhibition will feature a heavy concentration of Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) and Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV), with several brands debuting models in Europe for the first time:

Geely Monjaro EM-i: Making its European debut after launches in Egypt and Azerbaijan. This AWD plug-in hybrid pairs a 1.5L turbo engine with two electric motors, totaling 409 hp. It features a 29.8 kWh battery providing a CLTC electric range of 130 km and a combined range of 1,100 km.

Making its European debut after launches in Egypt and Azerbaijan. This AWD plug-in hybrid pairs a 1.5L turbo engine with two electric motors, totaling 409 hp. It features a 29.8 kWh battery providing a CLTC electric range of 130 km and a combined range of 1,100 km. Lynk & Co 07 GT: A new hybrid wagon utilizing the EM-P system. The AWD version delivers up to 523 hp with a 28.3 kWh battery, offering 170 km of electric range (CLTC).

A new hybrid wagon utilizing the EM-P system. The AWD version delivers up to 523 hp with a 28.3 kWh battery, offering 170 km of electric range (CLTC). Li Auto i6: A European debut for this five-seat electric crossover. Power outputs range from 325 hp (RWD) to 536 hp (AWD). The 87.3 kWh battery provides a range of 590 km under WLTP standards (720 km CLTC).

A European debut for this five-seat electric crossover. Power outputs range from 325 hp (RWD) to 536 hp (AWD). The 87.3 kWh battery provides a range of 590 km under WLTP standards (720 km CLTC). Xpeng G9L: A 5.12-meter crossover configured with three rows for international markets. The BEV version reaches 577 hp with a 660 km CLTC range, while the EREV (Extended Range Electric Vehicle) version offers 496 hp and a total range of 1,602 km (CLTC).

A 5.12-meter crossover configured with three rows for international markets. The BEV version reaches 577 hp with a 660 km CLTC range, while the EREV (Extended Range Electric Vehicle) version offers 496 hp and a total range of 1,602 km (CLTC). Zeekr 9X: A luxury crossover over 5.2 meters long. The PHEV setup (2.0L engine plus two motors) delivers 885 hp, with battery options of 55 kWh and 70 kWh.

A luxury crossover over 5.2 meters long. The PHEV setup (2.0L engine plus two motors) delivers 885 hp, with battery options of 55 kWh and 70 kWh. Leapmotor D19: A large family crossover (5.25m) available in 6- or 7-seat configurations. The EREV version produces 402 hp, while the BEV version features a 1,000-volt architecture, a 115 kWh battery, and a top-tier three-motor variant producing 724 hp.

A large family crossover (5.25m) available in 6- or 7-seat configurations. The EREV version produces 402 hp, while the BEV version features a 1,000-volt architecture, a 115 kWh battery, and a top-tier three-motor variant producing 724 hp. Smart #2: A compact two-seater electric city car developed with Mercedes-Benz. It features an 80 hp motor and a 35.8 kWh battery, providing a WLTP range of approximately 336 km.

Market Context

The sheer volume of participants-including BYD, Changan, Chery, Denza, Geely, Jaecoo, Leapmotor, Li Auto, Lynk & Co, Omoda, Xpeng, and Zeekr-indicates a coordinated effort by Chinese OEMs to penetrate the European passenger vehicle segment. While these displays showcase technical capabilities and range ambitions, the actual scale of the market shift will depend on the transition from exhibition prototypes to active dealership networks and registered sales within the EU.