Changan Kaicene V919 Update: CATL Battery and 355 km Range for Urban Logistics

Changan has updated its Kaicene V919 electric van, a vehicle designed for urban logistics. This updated model boasts CATL batteries, widely regarded in China as a benchmark for reliability in commercial vehicles. The manufacturer claims a range of up to 355 kilometers on a single charge. For fleet operators, a significant advantage is the rapid charging capability: the driver can replenish the battery from 30% to 80% in just 15 minutes, a timeframe typically sufficient for a brief lunch break or administrative tasks.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved Modern ultra-fast electric car charging station

Optimized Cargo Space for Demanding Logistics

The primary enhancement in this new iteration of the Kaicene V919 lies in its cargo compartment dimensions. It offers a substantial 8 cubic meters of volume, with an internal length of 3.38 meters and a width of 1.74 meters. These specifications are tailored to meet the demands of major logistics companies, enabling the transport of bulky goods efficiently within urban environments. For those requiring even greater capacity, the Kaicene V919 lineup also includes a longer variant. This extended model features a wheelbase of approximately 5.5 meters and a cargo volume of 10.3 cubic meters, positioning it as a leader among electric competitors in terms of sheer payload capacity.

Performance and Structural Integrity

The updated Kaicene V919 measures 4995 mm in length, 1910 mm in width, and 2380 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 3150 mm. Its curb weight stands at 1.9 tons, while its payload capacity exceeds 1.5 tons. Powering the van is a 150-horsepower electric motor delivering 260 Nm of torque, ample for smooth urban transit. The van's chassis is reinforced with a robust structure, comprising 10 cross-members and 5 longitudinal elements. This design significantly enhances protection in both frontal and side collisions. Standard features include a hill-start assist system and an electronic stability control program.

Market Launch and Pricing

Sales of the updated Kaicene V919 are set to commence in China on October 13th. Currently, the entry-level price for the Kaicene V919 lineup is 89,900 yuan, which approximates to 1.12 million Russian rubles. The pricing for the new Honor Edition has not yet been disclosed.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.