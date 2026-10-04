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Last of Its Line: CHP Receives Final 2024 Camaro SS 1LE

Cars

The California Highway Patrol has added its final Chevrolet Camaro SS 1LE to its fleet, a vehicle that arrived almost three years after the discontinuation of the model's sixth generation. The car is already equipped with full police livery, a push bar, and emergency light bars, marking the end of a long chapter that began in 1979 when the CHP first tested a Camaro Z28 for high-speed pursuit duties. Since then, the coupe has periodically entered and exited the specialized fleet. This SS 1LE serves as the concluding entry, powered by a 6.2-liter V8 engine producing 455 horsepower and 455 pound-feet of torque.

Chevrolet Camaro
Photo: Wikipedia by Kevin Ward, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Chevrolet Camaro

Chevrolet's supply of these vehicles is now exhausted. The assembly line produced the last sixth-generation Camaro on December 13, 2023, making this body the last available to the agency within this specific lineage. The CHP has not specified where the car will be assigned, though usage intensity varies by unit across the state's 105,000 miles of highways.

The SS 1LE badge denotes more than a cosmetic sticker; it represents a suspension package tuned for high-speed stability, a critical requirement for freeway pursuits. Independent measurements indicate a top speed of approximately 175 miles per hour (280 km/h), consistent with this configuration. The exterior features a roof-mounted light bar, grille and rocker panel lights, and red and blue beacons.

A single element immediately links the vehicle to the department's retro aesthetic: the antenna. Mounted in the manner of 1970s Camaros, it stands out against the modern digital instrumentation and electronics inside the cabin. Chevrolet has not confirmed plans to return the brand to the assembly line, aside from rumors regarding the next generation.

As the Camaro exits the patrol fleet, a niche opens for muscle cars from other manufacturers. Dodge and Ford are expected to step in. Meanwhile, Chevrolet continues to develop V8 engines for other applications, including NASCAR racing, where the Camaro name remains active.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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