Chery iCar V27 Hybrid Updated With 51.2 kWh Battery and 300 km Electric Range

Chery has updated the iCar V27 hybrid crossover to address the primary owner complaint: battery capacity. After selling 15,900 units in China over six months-surpassing the monthly target of 10,000-the company increased the battery capacity from 34.3 kWh to 51.2 kWh. This adjustment extends the CLTC electric range from 200 to 300 km.

Photo: Own work by JustAnotherCarDesigner, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ iCAR V23

The powertrain remains unchanged. A 1.5-liter internal combustion engine acts as a generator for two electric motors producing a combined 456 hp and 505 Nm. The vehicle reaches 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds, while a 60-liter fuel tank adds 1,300 km of range.

External changes are focused on utility, with expanded front mudguards now fully covering the sills. The body retains its angular design, massive bumpers, and rectangular optics. Dimensions are 5,055x1,976x1,894 mm with a 2,910 mm wheelbase. The crossover features a ground clearance of 210 mm, a 600 mm wading depth, and a 21-inch full-size spare wheel mounted on the tailgate.

The five-seat interior is centered around a 15.4-inch touchscreen and an 8.88-inch instrument cluster powered by the Snapdragon 8295P chip, supporting CarPlay, HiCar, and CarLink. Front seats include heating, ventilation, and 14-point massage. The front passenger seat adds an electric ottoman and a zero-gravity mode.

Chery has streamlined the lineup by removing the rear-wheel-drive version; the iCar V27 is now available exclusively with all-wheel drive. The base trim is priced at 189,800 yuan (approx. 2.38 million rubles) and includes the Falcon Pilot 500 assistant system (128 TOPS), a 15-speaker audio system, and ambient lighting.

The top trim costs 203,800 yuan (approx. 2.55 million rubles), adding air suspension and the Falcon Pilot 700 system with a roof-mounted LiDAR. A 23-speaker audio system is available as an option.

In Russia, the Esteo V27 remains available in the Premium trim with the original 34.3 kWh battery. The recommended price is 5,920,000 rubles, which can drop to 4,835,000 rubles when applying maximum discounts and government subsidies.